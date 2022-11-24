Lithium Investing News

Andrew Lyons, current director and CFO of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) ("the Company") announces he is forfeiting his total allocated 3 million unvested Performance Share Units (PSUs) pursuant to the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan.

Andrew Lyons will retain his previously awarded and vested 500,000 PSUs.

Andrew Lyons
Director & CFO
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology
Email: andrew.lyons@foremostlithium.com

Foremost Lithium Receives Work Permit to Commence a 3,000 Metre Drill Program on Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake Manitoba

Highlights

  • The focus of this drill program will be the Beryl Dyke B1 which returned two grab samples assaying 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O, and Beryl Dyke B2 which returned three grab samples assaying 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O in addition to linear UAV-assisted magnetic trends overlain by soils with elevated lithium content (see figure 1)

Foremost Lithium to Sell Interest in Hidden Lake Property for C$3.5 Million

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet with respect to the sale of its 60% interest in the Hidden Lake Project in Yellowknife, NWT for C$3.5 million to an arm's length party.

The Company has received a C$100,000 non-refundable deposit in connection with signing the term sheet. The closing of the transaction and receipt of the remaining C$3.4 million of the purchase price is expected to occur within 30 days, subject to the parties entering into and approving definitive binding documentation, final due diligence by the purchaser, receipt of applicable third-party consents and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Foremost Lithium Completes Drone Magnetic Survey on 43,000+ Acres of Its Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com) is pleased to announce that it recently completed a UAV-assisted high-resolution airborne magnetic survey on its "Lithium Lane" Properties near the historic mining town of Snow Lake, west-central Manitoba. Foremost contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba), which flew a total of 7,472.7-line km over the entire 43,031 acre17,414hectares land package.

UAV-Borne Magnetic Surveys
UAV-flown high resolution magnetic data lends itself very well finding new prospective drill targets (Figures 1 and 2 below) with precision using high-resolution UAV more commonly known as a drone. The UAV system's resolution has provided excellent litho-structural detail over all Foremost's Lithium Lane Properties and has generated detailed 3D models of the magnetic sources on the properties. The magnetic survey can provide valuable exploration information such as depth to source, dip of the body as well as the overall shape and morphology of the lithological unit. The resolution of the survey allows targeting of bedrock structures which may host lithium pegmatite deposits, which when coupled with 3D products from inversion of magnetic survey data provides an excellent source of information for Foremost Lithium to define drill-targets on their property based on their magnetic signatures including both magnetic and non-magnetic targets.

Foremost Lithium Announces Amendment of PSU Plan, Cancellations and New Grants of PSUs and Announces Change to Executive Management

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company) announces a number of changes to its Performance Share Unit Plan previously adopted on January 17, 2022 (the "PSU Plan"), and issued and Performance Share Units ("PSUs") outstanding thereunder.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange filings, during the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the Company had previously granted an aggregate of 15,999,996 PSUs to the Company's board and management.

Foremost Lithium Prepares to Drill High-Grade Beryl Pegmatites at Their 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced preparations for a winter diamond drill program on its 100% owned 2,476 acre1,002 hectare Jean Lake Lithium Property situated in the mine-friendly district of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The drill targets will include the high-grade spodumene-bearing Beryl pegmatite dykes where grab sample assays of 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O were received from pegmatite dyke B1 and 3.81%, 4.09% and 4.74% Li2O from pegmatite dyke B2 in August 2021. Elsewhere on the property coincident drone ("UAV" or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) magnetic lows with coincident anomalous responses for lithium, cesium, rubidium, and niobium in soil samples analyzed with Mobile Metal Ion Technology (MMI) will be drill tested.

Nevada Silver Corporation Plans Name Change to Reference Its Battery and Technology-Related Minerals Portfolio

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a corporate name change to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" ("Electric Metals"). The Company feels that the change of name, which will be subject to all required regulatory, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and shareholder approvals, will better reflect the entirety of its value proposition as a developer of battery and technology-related minerals, including its US manganese and silver properties.

NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "our existing portfolio of assets includes the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which contains a high-grade manganese deposit. We believe there is burgeoning domestic US demand for metals and materials essential to the operation of electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries, and other high-tech industries. As a result, a corporate name that only references the "silver" aspect of our operations is no longer appropriate for the Company."

TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on August 30, 2022 the Company has now acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

Canada Silver Cobalt has Expanded its Greenfield Lithium Property in Northern Ontario to Nearly 23,000 Hectares

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property, contiguous with Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium property near Cochrane, Ontario is now almost 230 km 2 .

Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Rockstone Step-Out Hole

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite.
  • The Company has expanded the drill program with an additional drill hole. RS-22-04 is a northern step-out of RS-22-03.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

TinOne Reports Strong Results at Depth from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has been successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralisation.

Highlights:
  • High grade intersections returned at depth, below historic drilling
  • Drill hole 22GPRC003 returned
    • 0.31% Sn over 18 metres;
    • 0.46% Sn over 5.4 metres; and,
    • 0.22% Sn over 13 metres

"The diamond core extension of drill hole 22GPRC003 has delivered outstanding results from considerable depth below the area of the historical resource at Great Pyramid," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman. "This drill hole demonstrates the continuation of the system to depth with excellent grade. The holes reported here, in conjunction with historical drill holes and TinOne's other deeper holes, are allowing us to understand the full extent and geological controls at Great Pyramid."

Argentina Lithium Increases and Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to continued investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on November 3, 2022 and increased on November 16, 2022 from $9,000,000 to $9,085,237 consisting of 36,340,948 units (the " Units ") at $0.25 per Unit.

