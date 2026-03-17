Anaergia S.r.l. Expands Scope at Three Biomethane Facilities Being Built for QGM S.á.r.l. in Italy, Increasing Contracts by C$17 Million

Total Expected Revenues from the Three Projects Increase from C$68 Million to C$85 Million

An Italian subsidiary of Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia," the "Company," "we," or "our") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF) (OTCQX: ANRGF), Anaergia S.r.l., signed amendments to three previously announced contracts with an entity owned by QGM S.à.r.l. ("QGM"), relating to the development of three state-of-the-art biomethane production facilities in Ostellato, Copparo, and Derovere, in northern Italy.

As a result of these amendments, the scope of Anaergia S.r.l.'s activities across the three projects has expanded, increasing the Company's total contracted value from approximately C$68 million to approximately C$85 million, representing an increase of C$17 million.

The three QGM projects, previously announced on March 31, 2025, and August 6, 2025, will leverage Anaergia's advanced anaerobic digestion technologies to convert a range of agricultural residues into renewable biomethane. The facilities are expected to contribute meaningfully to Italy's decarbonization objectives by supporting the production and injection of renewable gas into the national pipeline network.

"The expansion of our scope across these three projects demonstrates Anaergia's focus on building long-term, repeat partnerships while delivering scalable biomethane solutions," said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the development, timing and funding of the facilities, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, the expected additional revenue from the expanded scope and the specific projects under the agreement, and the sufficient sourcing of agricultural waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

For media and/or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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