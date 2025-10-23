Amerigo's MVC Signs Three-Year Collective Labor Agreement

  • 3-year agreement to October 29, 2028

  • New agreement strengthens commitment to employees and operational stability

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG,OTC:ARREF; OTCQX: ARREF) ("Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing on October 22, 2025, of a three-year collective labour agreement with the 210-member operators' union of Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.

The agreement was reached after constructive negotiations and reflects the joint efforts of management and union representatives to ensure fair treatment and long-term security for MVC employees. The new contract will be effective from October 29, 2025 and will continue through October 29, 2028.

"We are pleased to have reached a new collective labour agreement, which demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support our team and maintain strong, collaborative relationships," said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO. "Our employees are the foundation of the Company's success, and this agreement ensures stability and mutual respect as we move forward together".

The new collective agreement reaffirms MVC's commitment to continue being an employer of choice in Chile. Amerigo, MVC and its employees look forward to continued progress and success over the coming years.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile ("Codelco"), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com ; Listing: ARG: TSX.

Contact Information

Aurora Davidson
President and CEO
(604) 697-6207
ad@amerigoresources.com
Graham Farrell
Investor Relations
(416) 842-9003
graham@northstarir.ca

Primary Logo

