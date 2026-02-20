American West Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2128 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

American West Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2128 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

Visit American West Metals (ASX: AW1,OTC:AWMLF) (OTCQB: AWMLF) at Booth #2128 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About American West Metals

American West Metals LIMITED (ASX: AW1,OTC:AWMLF) (OTCQB: AWMLF) is an Australian clean energy mining company focused on growth through the discovery and development of major base metal mineral deposits in Tier 1 jurisdictions of North America. Our strategy is focused on developing mines that have a low-footprint and support the global energy transformation. Our portfolio of copper and zinc projects in Utah and Canada include significant existing resource inventories and high-grade mineralisation that can generate robust mining proposals. Core to our approach is our commitment to the ethical extraction and processing of minerals and making a meaningful contribution to the communities where our projects are located. Led by a highly experienced leadership team, our strategic initiatives lay the foundation for a sustainable business which aims to deliver high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment and economic benefits to all stakeholders.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

American West Metals
Dave O'Neill
+ 61 457 598 993
doneill@aw1group.com
https://americanwestmetals.com/

