American Uranium Eyes Resource, Scoping Study Update in 2026

American Uranium (ASX:AMU) is advancing drilling at its Lo Herma project in Wyoming, with work continuing into the winter season, according to Executive Director Bruce Lane in an interview with the Investing News Network.

The company is currently awaiting results from recent hydrogeological testing to assess aquifer flows at the project site. Lane said results are expected before Christmas, with the potential to finish the full program by year end depending on Wyoming’s winter conditions. The drill results will feed into an upgraded mineral resource estimate planned for the early part of next year.

“Once that process is done, we'll look back to our planned infill drilling program, and we'll tweak that based on the results from the program we're doing now. The infill drilling then would lead us to potentially another resource update, and then a scoping study update,” Lane said.

Lane emphasized Wyoming’s long-established uranium-mining environment as a key advantage. He noted the state “has been mining uranium via the in-situ recovery (ISR) method since the late '60s and early '70s, and was really the heart of uranium mining in the US."

The Lo Herma project’s geology is well suited for ISR mining, a cleaner and more cost-effective process for uranium extraction.

