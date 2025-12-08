Video

American Uranium Eyes Resource, Scoping Study Update in 2026play icon
American Uranium Eyes Resource, Scoping Study Update in 2026

Mari-Len De Guzman
Mari-Len De GuzmanDec 08, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
“Those are the key catalysts to look forward to, and we think they can really move the company's valuation along, particularly if the uranium term price continues marching northward,” said Bruce Lane, executive director of American Uranium.

American Uranium (ASX:AMU) is advancing drilling at its Lo Herma project in Wyoming, with work continuing into the winter season, according to Executive Director Bruce Lane in an interview with the Investing News Network.

The company is currently awaiting results from recent hydrogeological testing to assess aquifer flows at the project site. Lane said results are expected before Christmas, with the potential to finish the full program by year end depending on Wyoming’s winter conditions. The drill results will feed into an upgraded mineral resource estimate planned for the early part of next year.

“Once that process is done, we'll look back to our planned infill drilling program, and we'll tweak that based on the results from the program we're doing now. The infill drilling then would lead us to potentially another resource update, and then a scoping study update,” Lane said.

Lane emphasized Wyoming’s long-established uranium-mining environment as a key advantage. He noted the state “has been mining uranium via the in-situ recovery (ISR) method since the late '60s and early '70s, and was really the heart of uranium mining in the US."

The Lo Herma project’s geology is well suited for ISR mining, a cleaner and more cost-effective process for uranium extraction.

Watch the full interview with Lane above.

