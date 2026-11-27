(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, NOVEMBER 27th, 2026 TheNewswire - American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces that it has agreed to settle $210,000 in outstanding debt by issuing units of the Company to six creditors, including certain members of management (the "Debt Settlement").
The units will be issued at a deemed price of $0.165 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Debt Settlement is intended to preserve the Company's cash resources while satisfying certain outstanding obligations through the issuance of equity securities.
All securities issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day as required under applicable securities legislation.
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"R. Nick Horsley"
R. Nick Horsley, CEO
For further information, please contact:
American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.343.4336
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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