American Manganese Inc. a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. are pleased to report that the equipment in the Company's demonstration plant is ready for commissioning. The plant is designed to demonstrate the RecycLiCo process in continuous operating conditions that will enable American Manganese to run the complete process and ...

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report that the equipment in the Company's demonstration plant is ready for commissioning. The plant is designed to demonstrate the RecycLiCo process in continuous operating conditions that will enable American Manganese to run the complete process and provide input for commercial operation

"The demonstration plant project is a pivotal and defining moment that will demonstrate the RecycLiCo process' ability to operate at real-world operating conditions and provide actionable feedback towards the design and development of commercial lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling plants," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We will be working with third parties to validate the demonstration plant's operating efficiencies and qualify large quantities of recycled-upcycled material to aid in the progression of strategic partnerships."

The Company has received cathode scrap feedstock, with an NMC (lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide) chemistry, which is used in the latest generation electric vehicles. Once commissioned, the initial testing and operation of the demonstration plant system will commence with mechanical shredding of the cathode scrap and characterization of the feed material for hydrometallurgical processing. The hydrometallurgical processing is scheduled to run continuously while simultaneously measuring data points to monitor and collect process efficiencies. The demonstration plant will include the following core unit operations at the planned cathode scrap processing capacity of 500 kg/day:

  • Shredding of cathode scrap materials and separating the active cathode material from aluminum foils
  • Leaching active cathode material (lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt) and removing impurities
  • Producing a high purity mixed nickel-manganese-cobalt hydroxide and lithium carbonate

After the initial demonstration plant program, AMY intends to continue additional operation testing of unit operations to produce upcycled materials for interested third parties. These unit operations will include the production of precursor cathode active material, lithium hydroxide, and lithium sulfate products to the desired specifications for lithium-ion battery re-manufacturing.

The global push for sustainability, rising fossil fuel prices, and supply chain instability have significantly influenced the demand and supply trends for battery metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. AMY continues to advance commercialization of its intellectual property to provide a sustainable supply of these critical materials.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology, and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

On behalf of Management
American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



