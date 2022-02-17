U.S. DLA Notifies American Manganese on Phase 2 Technical Proposal for Wenden StockpileHighlights:Demonstration plant equipment is in position and nearing operational readinessLithium-ion battery cathode scrap feedstock received is representative of modern cathode materials used in electric vehiclesDemonstration project expected to produce bulk samples of recycled lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt ...

AMY:CA