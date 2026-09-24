AMD CEO Shares Trump-Xi Expectations at IMPERIA Summit: NYSE Content Update

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The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 24th

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su shared her thoughts on AI at the inaugural IMPERIA Summit.
    • Su will be in attendance for the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
    • She says tech leaders will want to ensure there is 'good stability' across the tech ecosystem. 
    • Wednesday's IMPERIA Summit focused on the global economic power of women.
  • groundcover to detail its acquisition of Wand on NYSE Live.
    • groundcover Co-founder + CEO Shahar Azulay will join NYSE Live to discuss how the move underscores the importance of observability in AI.
    • In a statement, groundcover adds that the acquisition brings together the context required to understand production, and the ability to act on it safely.
  • Intercontinental Exchange kicks off its 2026 Climate & Capital Conference.
    • The event, hosted by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), takes place during Climate Week NYC.
    • Notable topics range from how climate is impacting the cost of living to adaption and resilience.

Opening Bell
H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, Rings The Opening Bell®

Closing Bell
H.E. Keiko Fujimori, President of the Republic of Peru, Rings The Closing Bell®

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First Lady Melania Trump at NYSE Sept. 23

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