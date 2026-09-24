AMD CEO Shares Trump-Xi Expectations at IMPERIA Summit: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 24th
- AMD CEO Lisa Su shared her thoughts on AI at the inaugural IMPERIA Summit.
- Su will be in attendance for the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
- She says tech leaders will want to ensure there is 'good stability' across the tech ecosystem.
- Wednesday's IMPERIA Summit focused on the global economic power of women.
- groundcover to detail its acquisition of Wand on NYSE Live.
- groundcover Co-founder + CEO Shahar Azulay will join NYSE Live to discuss how the move underscores the importance of observability in AI.
- In a statement, groundcover adds that the acquisition brings together the context required to understand production, and the ability to act on it safely.
- Intercontinental Exchange kicks off its 2026 Climate & Capital Conference.
- The event, hosted by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), takes place during Climate Week NYC.
- Notable topics range from how climate is impacting the cost of living to adaption and resilience.
Opening Bell
H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, Rings The Opening Bell®
Closing Bell
H.E. Keiko Fujimori, President of the Republic of Peru, Rings The Closing Bell®
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange