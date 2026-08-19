AMD Appoints Tim Ryan to Board of Directors

News Highlights:

  • Appointment strengthens AMD's board with deep expertise spanning technology, enterprise operations and financial governance
  • KC McClure named chair of the Audit and Finance Committee

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the appointment of Tim Ryan to its board of directors, effective Aug. 19, 2026. AMD also announced related board committee changes, with KC McClure named chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Nora Denzel, AMD's lead independent director, has joined the Audit and Finance Committee.

These changes follow the retirement of Joseph Householder, who is stepping down after more than 11 years on the AMD board.

Ryan serves as Head of Technology and Business Enablement at Citi, where he leads the firm's technology organization. He joined Citi in 2024 after more than three decades at PwC, including serving as U.S. Chair and Senior Partner from 2016 to 2024. Throughout his career, Ryan has advised many of the world's leading companies on technology, strategy and risk.

"Tim's extensive experience across technology, operations and finance will bring valuable perspective to AMD's board as we execute our long-term strategy and pursue the significant opportunities ahead in AI and high-performance computing," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. "I also want to thank Joe Householder for his dedicated service and many contributions to AMD. His thoughtful counsel and financial stewardship have played an important role in AMD's transformation and growth."

"I am thrilled to join AMD's board at such a pivotal moment for the industry," said Ryan. "AMD is at the center of the most important computing trends of our time, and I look forward to working with Lisa and the board to help drive the company's continued growth."

Ryan is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and communications from Babson College.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

Contact:

Brandi Martina
AMD Communications
(512) 705-1720
brandi.martina@amd.com

Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
liz.stine@amd.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

advanced micro devicesamdnasdaq:amd
AMD
The Conversation (0)
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its second quarter of... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Commercial Business

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Commercial Business

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today released the following statement.Recently, H.R. 5371, the "Continuing... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of... Keep Reading...
Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

Inmed Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mr. John Bathery to Its Board of Directors

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Mr. John Bathery to its Board of Directors,... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Advances INM-901 program, addressing multiple key biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer's disease pathology Further develops INM-089 demonstrating neuroprotection in the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Cash of $11.1M to support pharmaceutical developments into the fourth... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Chile Challenges Canadian Review of China Deal

copper investing

Lundin Cuts Copper Target After Another Storm Hits Chile

precious metals investing

IMARC 2026 puts strategy into action as global mining leaders commit to Australia’s biggest mining conference

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Drills Initial Program at Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Soil Geochemical Survey at its Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property; 314 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market