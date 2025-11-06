InMed Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended September 30, 2025.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

Eric A. Adams, InMed Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for InMed as we advance our lead program INM-901 toward clinical readiness. INM-901 continues to demonstrate compelling data across multiple preclinical models, reinforcing its potential as a differentiated small-molecule therapy targeting Alzheimer's disease. With IND-enabling activities advancing, we are entering an important stage in translating INM-901's scientific promise into clinical evaluation."

Mr. Adams continued, "On the corporate front, the addition of two new directors further strengthens our Board's breadth of expertise and supports our continued growth and strategic execution. Additionally, the Company closed the quarter with approximately $9.3 million in cash allowing us to execute on program milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026."

Business Update - Pharmaceutical Development Programs

INM-901: Targeting multiple biological pathways associated with Alzheimer's disease

InMed's proprietary small-molecule drug candidate INM-901 continues to advance as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease through its multiple mechanisms of action targeting several biological pathways associated with disease progression. This quarter, management presented a scientific poster at the 2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) entitled, "Therapeutic Potential of INM-901 in Mitigating Alzheimer's Disease Pathology: Insights from a Long-term 5xFAD Mouse Model Study ".

This study measured hippocampal RNA expression, inflammatory markers, immunohistochemistry and behavioral differences using a 7-month treatment duration in subjects with more advanced disease to validate and expand upon previous findings, which demonstrated improvements in cognitive function, anxiety-related behavior, and sensory responsiveness. Through the remainder of fiscal 2026, InMed plans to further develop its Alzheimer's program, advancing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls ("CMC") activities and preparing for a pre-IND meeting with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and GLP-enabling studies to support an IND submission.

INM-089: Neuroprotection in the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ("AMD")

INM-089 is a proprietary small-molecule drug candidate under investigation for the treatment of dry AMD. The Company continues to advance preclinical studies demonstrating significant functional and pathological improvements in a dry AMD disease study model.

Financial Commentary:

BayMedica commercial business generated revenues of $1.1 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year, reflecting an 11% decrease. This decrease is primarily attributed to pricing adjustments on BayMedica's products over the prior year. Cost of goods sold decreased by 7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in cost of goods sold is primarily the result of the Company lowering its supply chain and manufacturing costs which has led to improved margins over time.

The Company's research and development expenses were $0.6 million for the three months ending September 30, 2025, compared with $0.7 million for the three months ending September 30, 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to reduced spending on external contractors and compensation. We expect research and development expenses to increase substantially through the remainder of fiscal year 2026 as the Company advances preclinical work and IND-enabling studies on INM-901.

The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. We anticipate general and administrative expenses to remain relatively stable for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $9.3 million, which compares to $11.1 million on June 30, 2025. The Company continues to closely monitor expenses while advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline candidates. Based on current forecasts, the Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditure into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026, depending on the level and timing of BayMedica commercial revenues, as well as the level and timing of our operating expenses.

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheet
Expressed in U.S. Dollars

September 30,

June 30,



2025

2025



(unaudited)



ASSETS

$

$
Current






Cash and cash equivalents

9,331,077

11,075,871
Short-term investments

42,859

43,384
Accounts receivable, net

343,469

465,104
Inventories, net

890,807

961,173
Prepaids and other current assets

191,755

321,747
Total current assets

10,799,967

12,867,279



 

 
Non-Current

 

 
Property, equipment and ROU assets, net

881,549

992,199
Intangible assets, net

1,579,569

1,620,562
Other assets

100,000

100,000
Total Assets

13,361,085

15,580,040



 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 
Current

 

 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,130,219

1,404,283
Current portion of lease obligations

424,765

435,507
Total current liabilities

1,554,984

1,839,790



 

 
Non-current

 

 
Lease obligations, net of current portion

215,478

305,755
Total Liabilities

1,770,462

2,145,545
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10)

 

 



 

 
Shareholders' Equity

 

 
Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 2,604,186 and 2,002,186 as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, issued and outstanding

91,806,396

91,221,174
Additional paid-in capital

38,620,449

39,322,644
Accumulated deficit

(118,964,791 )
(117,237,892 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income

128,569

128,569
Total Shareholders' Equity

11,590,623

13,434,495
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

13,361,085

15,580,040

 

Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Operations
Expressed in U.S. Dollars

   
 For the Three Months Ended  



September 30,
2025

September 30,
2024



$

$








Sales

1,120,121

1,264,638
Cost of sales

716,962

771,225
Gross profit

403,159

493,413



 

 
Operating Expenses

 

 
Research and development

581,612

700,145
General and administrative

1,532,015

1,492,961
Amortization and depreciation

53,202

54,579
Foreign Exchange (Gain) Loss

56,994

(19,310 )
Total operating expenses

2,223,823

2,228,375



 

 
Other Income (Expense)

 

 
Interest and other income

93,765

57,094
Loss before income tax expense

(1,726,899 )
(1,677,868 )



 

 
Income tax expense

-

-
Net loss for the period

(1,726,899 )
(1,677,868 )



 

 
Net loss per share for the period

 

 
Basic and diluted

(0.44 )
(2.71 )
Weighted average outstanding common shares

 

 
Basic and diluted

3,954,549

620,127

 

Table 3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Expressed in U.S. Dollars

For the Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024
Cash provided by (used in):

$

$








Operating Activities






Net loss

(1,726,899 )
(1,677,868 )
Items not requiring cash:

 

 
Amortization and depreciation

53,202

54,579
Share-based compensation

20,205

28,964
Amortization of right-of-use assets

103,478

90,401
Unrealized foreign exchange loss

1,358

5,270
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 
Inventories

70,366

24,251
Prepaids and other currents assets

129,992

328,867
Accounts receivable

122,160

67,624
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(274,066 )
(642,392 )
Payments on lease obligations

(107,412 )
(106,506 )
Total cash used in operating activities

(1,607,616 )
(1,826,810 )



 

 
Investing Activities

 

 
Sale of short-term investments

20,957

21,324
Purchase of short-term investments

(20,957 )
(21,324 )
Total cash used in investing activities

-

-



 

 
Financing Activities

 

 
Proceeds from the private placement

-

1,030,063
Share issuance costs

(137,178 )
(191,824 )
Total cash provided by financing activities

(137,178 )
838,239



 

 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(1,744,794 )
(988,571 )
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period

11,075,871

6,571,610
Cash and cash equivalents end of the period

9,331,077

5,583,039



 

 
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 
Cash paid during the period for:

 

 
Income taxes $
-

-
Interest $
-
$ -



 

-
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 
Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease $
-
$ 187,223

 

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1.604.416.0999
E: ir@inmedpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about: the potential efficacy of INM-901, INM-901's ability to treat Alzheimer's, marketability and uses for INM-901; data from its INM-901 program at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025; statements regarding InMed's belief in the potential of INM-901 as a multi-mechanism small molecule drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease; fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for InMed advancing INM-901 toward clinical readiness; entering an important stage in translating INM-901's scientific promise into clinical evaluation; the advancement of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities, the planning of GLP-enabling studies, and the preparation of an IND submission; the further development, potential efficacy, and marketability of INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration; expectations regarding the sufficiency of the Company's strengthened balance sheet to fund operations, advance pharmaceutical development programs, and achieve milestones into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026; and, other business initiatives, strategies, and prospects of the Company.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

