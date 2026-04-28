AMC Deploys Prisma Prop Tech Resident Portal Platform Across Portfolio of Managed Multifamily Communities

Apartment Management Consultants (AMC) and Prisma Prop Tech (Prisma) today announced the deployment of Prisma's resident portal and payments platform across AMC's portfolio of more than 900 apartment communities managed.
AMC is leveraging Prisma's platform and mobile application to drive value for residents and owners — encouraging timely digital rent payments, expanding flexible payment options, delivering resident rewards and loyalty programs, credit building, and modern digital banking experiences that enhance resident engagement and increase property NOI.
"The rollout of Prisma's platform is a critical component of AMC's broader effort to leverage modern, high-performance solutions that both complement and optimize the resident experience as well as the performance and valuation of the properties we manage," said Chris Moltke-Hansen, Chief Financial Officer of AMC.
Prisma is providing AMC with a unified resident platform that includes digital and mobile rent payments, credit reporting, fraud protection tools, leading rewards programs, resident banking and bill pay, maintenance, and two-way messaging features that integrate seamlessly with AMC's property management systems. Prisma's platform supports multiple payment types and converts all forms of payments to digital, to maximize convenience for its residents. The platform is designed to streamline payment processing, and build and reward improved financial literacy of residents, while simultaneously improving financial visibility and performance at the property level.
"Prisma is helping us provide modern and reliable financial tools for residents, which both greatly enhance their convenience and provide real benefits and rewards proven to improve satisfaction and retention," said Jon Tullo, EVP of Client Services for AMC. "This is a true win-win for residents and owners alike."
Prisma is built on the integrated payments and banking infrastructure of Priority , the country's 5 th largest non-bank payments company, and integrates financial services directly into the AMC resident portal used regularly by its property managers.
"Property managers today are increasingly looking for ways to simplify rent collection while giving residents more flexibility in how they pay," said Drew Cohn, President of Prisma. "By combining payments, financial tools and engagement features into a single intuitive platform, we help operators streamline operations, maximize digital adoption like never before, and greatly improve the resident experience."
"The use metrics already demonstrate clear value to our residents, efficiencies to our managers, and accretive NOI impact to properties in our managed portfolio," said AMC's Moltke-Hansen. "We also anticipate these positive numbers to increase further over time as we collaborate with Prisma to continue to enhance the platform in innovative ways."
The Prisma Prop Tech platform offers SOC 2 compliance as well as PCI Level 1 adherence, the highest and most stringent level of PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance.
About Apartment Management Consultants, LLC (AMC)
AMC is one of the country's leading property management firms serving the multifamily sector. With a business model that emphasizes best-in-business property profitability and valuation, AMC oversees a portfolio encompassing 923 properties, serving clients across 26 states. AMC is headquartered in Salt Lake City. Visit www.liveamc.com .
About Prisma Prop Tech
Prisma is a resident payments and engagement platform that provides payment processing, embedded banking capabilities, rewards programs, utility billing, and digital leasing tools to multifamily operators nationwide. Powered by Priority (Nasdaq: PRTH), Prisma combines secure infrastructure with revenue-driven innovation to help property managers scale. Learn more at goprisma.com .
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Media contact:
Alison Jones
Alison.jones@prth.com