ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Don Durrett: Gold and Silver Stocks Insanely Cheap, Here's When They'll Move

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the western area of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

ALX resumed surface exploration in the northeastern area of Hydra at the Python East and Python West sub-projects in the third week of August 2023. A total of 37 samples were collected from outcrop and boulders during the Python East and Python West work programs, all of which are currently in shipment. Following the conclusion of the prospecting program in the eastern Hydra area, ALX's geological team mobilized back to the western Hydra area and began surface exploration at the Cobra and Viper projects on September 5, 2023. Exploration in the western area of Hydra was halted on June 4, 2023 by order of the Government of Quebec due to the high forest fire risk, a restriction which has now been lifted due to increased rainfall in the region.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/180007_ce6127bf14c49b38_001.jpg
 
ALX geologist sampling outcrop at Python East, August 2023
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/180007_ce6127bf14c49b38_001full.jpg

Exploration at the Cobra, Viper, Nike, Echo and Sprite sub-projects is planned to continue until the commencement of the annual moose hunting season by the Cree Nation of Wemindji, which occurs from September 15th to October 15th. In the meantime, ALX has expanded the size of its geological crew to cover as much ground as possible on its properties, and weather permitting, plans to return to Hydra to continue prospecting for LCT pegmatites after October 15, 2023.

About Hydra

Hydra consists of eight sub-projects totaling 29,262 hectares (72,306 acres) known as Volta (4,751 ha.), Echo (5,566 ha.), Nike (2,462 ha.), Sprite (3,437 ha.), Cobra (4,249 ha.), Viper (1,280 ha.), Python East (3,218 ha.) and Python West (4,298 ha.), located within a fertile lithium exploration district that hosts the James Bay, Rose, Whabouchi and Corvette lithium deposits and numerous other lithium showings.

The Hydra sub-projects were originally selected for staking based upon the presence of historical lithium, cesium and tantalum lake sediment anomalies and by a review of public-domain geological mapping. A proprietary artificial intelligence process for pegmatite detection by KorrAI of Halifax, NS is ongoing to prioritize target definition for the 2023 prospecting program.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/180007_ce6127bf14c49b38_002.jpg
 
ALX-Forrestania claims in the James Bay Region, Sept. 2023
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3046/180007_ce6127bf14c49b38_002full.jpg

To view maps and more information on Hydra, visit our website at: https://alxresources.com/hydra-lithium/.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., a consultant to ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include lithium, uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project,the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying VeeNickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of alx resources corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include: ALX's 2023 joint venture exploration plans at the Hydra Lithium Project, and ALX's ability to continue to expend funds at that project. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration on our exploration projects, including drilling; our initial findings at our exploration projects may prove to be unworthy of further expenditures; commodity prices may not support further exploration expenditures; exploration programs may be delayed or changed due to any delays experienced in consultation and engagement activities with First Nations communities and local landowners in the region, and the results of such consultations;and economic, competitive, governmental, societal, public health, weather, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop our projects, and even if lithium, uranium, nickel, copper, gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, ALX's projects may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180007

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX ResourcesAL:CATSXV:ALBattery Metals Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

The prospecting program that was suspended in early June 2023 due to unprecedented forest fire conditions has resumed in the northeastern area of Hydra. This area remains unaffected by the fires. The ALX geological crew has mobilized to the area of the Python East and Python West sub-projects (see Figure 1 below) where wilderness lodge accommodations were secured. The lodge is serviced by air and serves as a base for the helicopter contracted for the work program. Prospecting is guided by the use of satellite imagery and spectral analysis for lithium and associated pathfinder elements. The work program at Python East and Python West is planned to continue into early September 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) whereby Forrestania has exercised its option (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2023) and has earned a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has granted 4,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions one third (13) of the options will vest in four months, one third (13) in eight months and one third (13) vesting one year from the grant date.

About ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on exploration activities carried out on its Athabasca Basin area uranium projects in late 2022 and early 2023.

Bradley Lake Uranium Project ("Bradley Lake")

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today that its joint venture partner, CopAur Minerals Inc. ("CopAur"), (TSXV: CPAU) has reported the completion of the 2023 reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain", or the "Project") located in Elko County, Nevada USA.

A total of seven (7) RC drill holes and three (3) diamond drill holes comprising 2,285 metres (7,495 feet) were completed at the high-grade Western Flank Zone, Main Pit North, and the new Kinsley Ridge target (see Figure 1 below). All samples, including QA/QC samples, were shipped to ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada for multi-element analysis and gold fire-assay. Results will be released following their receipt and interpretation by CopAur, operator of the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that the Company's principal Canadian regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has withdrawn the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on 29 June 2023, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its audited financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 ("Annual Financials") and interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023 ("Interim Financials

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending lithium extraction technology being developed in partnership with Penn State University ("PSU").

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from alpha spodumene. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from alpha spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. Penn State discovered a method designed to satisfy these needs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a minimum 5,000 metres drill program has begun at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The Phase One, 26-hole program, will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property (see August 21, 2023 press release) over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 metres. Furthermore, the Company wishes to announce that further prospecting has identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 kilometres northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometres with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometres to the southwest. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, mapping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Nevada Sunrise Announces Completion of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

BriaCell Reports Benchmark-Beating Patient Survival and Clinical Benefit in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Management Cease Trade Order Withdrawn

Related News

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Closure of Financing, Corporate Note Over-Subscription

Gold Investing

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Minerals Income Investment Fund of Ghana Invests US$32.9M

Lithium Investing

Planned Start Of Phase 1 Drill Program At The Gorge Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Secure Domestic Minerals to Drive Decarbonization, Says Atlantic Lithium Exec

Gold Investing

Are We in a Recession? (Updated 2023)

×