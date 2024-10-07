Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

40% Increase in Indicated Resource in Gold Domain and 60% in Copper Domain for Nueva Sabana Deposit

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

"We saw increased production levels through the third quarter, and we are very excited about strong early production results from our 183-A3 completion. We look forward to continued production from the well and based on these early results we expect to be drilling follow up locations starting later this year."

September Sales Volumes

September sales volumes averaged 1,963 boepd including natural gas sales of 11.2 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 87 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates. Our Q3 2024 sales averaged 2,106 boepd, a 29% increase compared to 1,629 boepd in Q2 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

September

2024

August

2024

Q3

2024

Q2

2024

Natural gas (Mcfpd), by field:





Caburé

10,016

10,648

11,379

8,822

Murucututu

1,185

336

615

422

Total Company natural gas (Mcfpd)

11,201

10,984

11,994

9,244

NGLs (bopd)

87

79

95

76

Oil (bopd)

9

9

12

12

Total Company (boepd)

1,963

1,919

2,106

1,629

Operational Update

In September, we finished the initial completion of our 183-A3 well. The well came on production during September and is still cleaning up as we produce natural gas and completion fluids. For the last 72 hours of continuous production, the 183-A3 well has produced at an average rate of 59.4 e 3 m 3 /d (2.1 MMcfpd) gas, 175 barrels of completion fluid per day and 50 barrels of condensate per day. Flowing wellhead pressure has averaged 1,195psi (8,239kPa) during this period, with the final value being 1,150 psi (7,926kPa). Production has been managed through a constant 18/64" choke and we still have not recovered all the completion fluid introduced into the well. In parallel, we finished the recompletion of our 183-1 well in an uphole Caruaçu zone and, based on swab results, we have contacted a zone that is only producing water. We will continue to monitor the production from the 183-A3 well and based on those results we expect to design a follow up intervention for the 183-1 well and commence a drilling project up-dip of the 183-A3 well from our prebuilt 183-D pad location.

Corporate Presentation

Alvopetro's updated corporate presentation is available on our website at:
http://www.alvopetro.com/corporate-presentation .

Social   Media

Follow Alvopetro on our social media channels at the following links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/AlvopetroEnergy
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alvopetro/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/alvopetro-energy-ltd
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgDn_igrQgdlj-maR6fWB0w

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in   Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

All amounts contained in this new release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

Abbreviations:

boepd

=

barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") per day

bopd

=

barrels of oil and/or natural gas liquids (condensate) per day

e 3 m 3 /d

=

thousand cubic metre per day

m 3

=

cubic metre

m 3 /d

=

cubic metre per day

Mcf

=

thousand cubic feet

Mcfpd

=

thousand cubic feet per day

MMcfpd

=

million cubic feet per day

NGLs

=

natural gas liquids

BOE Disclosure . The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel (6Mcf/bbl) of natural gas to barrels of oil equivalence is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. All boe conversions in this news release are derived from converting gas to oil in the ratio mix of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil.

Well Results . Data obtained from the 183-A3 well and the 183-1 well including production volumes should be considered to be preliminary. There is no representation by Alvopetro that the information contained in this press release is necessarily indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such data as such data may not be indicative of future performance of the wells or of expected production or operational results for Alvopetro in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Language. This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of   the words "will", "expect", "intend" and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward‐looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events. Accordingly, when relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, Alvopetro cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning proposed development activities planned by the Company and the timing of such activities. Forward   -looking statements are necessarily based upon assumptions and judgments with respect to the future including, but not limited to,   expectations and assumptions concerning   forecasted demand for oil and natural gas,   the success of future drilling, completion, testing, recompletion and development activities and the timing of such activities,   the performance of producing wells and reservoirs, well development and operating performance, expectations regarding Alvopetro's working interest and the outcome of any redeterminations, the timing of regulatory licenses and approvals, equipment availability,  environmental regulation, including regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing and stimulation, the ability to monetize hydrocarbons discovered, the outlook for commodity markets and ability to access capital markets, foreign exchange rates, general economic and business conditions, the impact of global pandemics, weather and access to drilling locations, the availability and cost of labour and services, the regulatory and legal environment and other risks associated with oil and gas operations   .   The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Although Alvopetro believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Alvopetro can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on factors that could affect the operations or financial results of Alvopetro are included in our annual information form which may be accessed on Alvopetro's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Alvopetro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/07/c4913.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro EnergyALV:CCTSXV:ALVOil and Gas Investing
ALV:CC
Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

August Sales Volumes

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2431

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has now approved the Company's proposed normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") and an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Alvopetro is authorized to repurchase up to 2,953,044 common shares, representing 8.1% of the common shares outstanding as of August 12, 2024 and 10% of Alvopetro's "public float", over the period commencing on August 13, 2024 and ending on the earlier of: August 12, 2025 or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Company's election. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSXV, the OTCQX and any alternate trading systems in Canada on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Company may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. A maximum of 5% of Alvopetro's common shares outstanding may be purchased on the OTCQX during the twelve-month term of the NCIB. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.  During the Company's previous normal course issuer bid, which ran from January 6, 2023 until January 5, 2024 (the "Prior NCIB"), the Company purchased 4,600 of its common shares. The weighted average price paid per common share in the Prior NCIB was C$6.76 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces July 2024 sales volumes, updated natural gas pricing under our long-term gas sales agreement, an intention to launch a share buyback program under a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"), and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . We will host a live webcast to discuss Q2 2024 results on Thursday August 8, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Concluded

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce it is gearing up SASB gas field operations with the installation of Velocity Strings (VS) at this time.

On September 30 th , 2024, after the Company reached an agreement with its partner at SASB on the technical aspects of the program, it was assigned operatorship for the conduct of this program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oil pipeline in desert.

Enbridge to Expand Gulf of Mexico Presence with US$700 Million Pipeline Project

Enbridge (TSX:ENB,NYSE:ENB) has announced plans to construct and operate new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the US Gulf of Mexico to support BP’s (LSE:BP) recently sanctioned Kaskida deepwater development.

The crude oil pipeline, referred to as the Canyon Oil Pipeline System, will consist of 24-inch and 26-inch diameter pipes with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. It will originate from the Keathley Canyon area and transport crude oil to Shell Pipeline Company LP's Green Canyon 19 platform.

From there, the oil will be further delivered to the Louisiana market, positioning Enbridge as a key player in transporting crude from deepwater fields to the US mainland.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Description:

Australian market analyst firm Vested Equities has estimated a 194 percent upside over the current share price of oil producer and explorer Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), citing the company’s large reserve and plans for sustainable growth.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium: Advanced Stage, high-Value Oil, and Helium-enriched Natural Gas Project in Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Daydream-2 Operations Concluded

Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

MCB Project Aims to Boost Local Workforce Skills

Related News

Gold Investing

Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Precious Metals Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Gold Investing

MCB Project Aims to Boost Local Workforce Skills

platinum investing

Costco Adds Platinum Bars to Precious Metals Investment Offerings

Gold Investing

Black Cat Pours First Gold Doré at Kal East Project

Diamond Investing

Rio Tinto: Phase 1 of Diavik's A21 Pipe Complete, Diamond Production Next

×