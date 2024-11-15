Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces the annual rolling grants of long-term incentive compensation to officers, directors and employees under Alvopetro's Omnibus Incentive Plan. A total of 251,000 stock options, 213,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 68,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") were granted on November 15, 2024 . Of the total grants, 163,000 RSUs and 68,000 DSUs were granted to directors and officers, with no stock options granted to any director or officer. Each stock option, RSU and DSU entitles the holder to purchase one common share. Each stock option granted has an exercise price of C$4.89 being the volume weighted average trading price of Alvopetro's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five (5) consecutive trading days up to and including November 15, 2024 . All stock options, RSUs and DSUs granted expire on November 15, 2029 .

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.'s vision is to become a leading independent upstream and midstream operator in Brazil . Our strategy is to unlock the on-shore natural gas potential in the state of Bahia in   Brazil , building off the development of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and our strategic midstream infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Abbreviations:
C$                      =          Canadian dollar

SOURCE Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/15/c7591.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro EnergyALV:CCTSXV:ALVOil and Gas Investing
ALV:CC
Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces October 2024 sales volumes, an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 . We will host a live webcast to discuss Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Date:October 19, 2024
Time:10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time)
Location:Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)
Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2)
Tickets:https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces August 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

August Sales Volumes

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

In a recent interview with Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan, he expressed confidence that his company is set to become a key player in Brazil’s open gas market.

Alvopetro's natural gas sales increased to 187 percent in October of this year, according to the company. With higher overall sales volumes, revenue rose to $12.9 million, an increase of $0.6 million from Q3 2023 and $2.2 million from Q2 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy

Completion of Gas Pipeline Integraton and the Commencement of the Sale of Gas

Jupiter Energy Limited (ASX: “JPR”) is pleased to provide this update regarding its strategic gas utilisation infrastructure project.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy's Block 31.

Jupiter Energy's Innovative Gas Utilisation Solution in Kazakhstan: A Model for Gas Flaring Compliance

With Kazakhstan’s continued focus on tight environmental regulations in the oil and gas sector, smaller and mid-tier players are often faced with needing to address the high price tag that comes with compliance, before being able to enter into full commercial production. One junior oil and gas company in the region, however, has demonstrated that multi stakeholder collaboration can provide the key to achieving not only compliance, but significant economic and social benefits.

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), an ASX-listed junior oil exploration and production company, with fully licensed oil fields in the prolific Mangistau Basin of Kazakhstan, has successfully built the connections — literally and figuratively — that has paved the way for achieving successful commercial oil production, meeting all the tight Kazakh regulatory standards and also building relationships and infrastructure that will benefit a range of local communities in the Mangistau Oblast.

Investors evaluating Kazakhstan’s oil and gas opportunities would benefit from a deeper understanding of the country’s regulations as well as private sector success stories that demonstrate compelling investment cases.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan has expressed confidence that his company is poised to become a key player in Brazil’s emerging open gas market.

“(Alvopetro) has been operating in Brazil’s state of Bahia before the Brazilian government implemented its new gas market reform program,” Ruttan told the Investing News Network. The company then became the first independent company in Brazil to deliver sales-specified natural gas into the local distribution network.

To date, Alvopetro’s production accounts for roughly 13 percent of the natural gas produced in Bahia, and with investments already made in its gas production infrastructure and pipelines, any new natural gas discoveries moving forward can be quickly converted into production and cashflow, the executive stressed.

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024

Oil prices faced volatility through Q3 due to a mix of rising supply and weak global demand, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices softening.

Weaker demand, particularly from China amid low manufacturing activity and a struggling real estate sector, combined with production increases from non-OPEC+ nations like the US prevented any lasting price growth.

After reaching a Q3 peak of US$87.39 for Brent and US$83.93 for WTI early in the quarter, both benchmarks declined, ending September down by roughly 15 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

R&D Tax Refund of $7.9M Received

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of a cash refund of $7.9M from the Australian Tax Office under the Research Development (“R&D”) Tax Incentive Scheme.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Alvopetro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Alvopetro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

Exclusive Interview with Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan

Element79 Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Lithium Investing

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Copper Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canterra Surges 150 Percent on High Grades from Surface

lithium investing

Holding(s) in Company

Uranium Investing

US Plans to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

gold stocks

Mali Demands US$162 Million from Resolute Mining After Detaining Executives

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

×