The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 30, 2025
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS
Sign up to get your FREE
Green Technology Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
17 September
Green Technology Metals
17 November
Ontario Lithium Project Development Update
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
12 August
Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting Milestone
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Seymour Lithium Project Achieves Permitting MilestoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November
Altech - Board and Management Changes
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on October 20, 2025. The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the "Units") at... Keep Reading...
27 November
NextSource Materials Hosts Strategic Investors in Abu Dhabi for Site Visit of Battery Anode Facility
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that its senior executive team successfully hosted a comprehensive site visit on November 25, 2025 to the property and industrial building... Keep Reading...
27 November
E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") today announces significant appointments to its executive leadership and advisory teams. These changes are designed to implement a robust, focused, and value-driven development plan for the Tetepisca Graphite Project in Québec,... Keep Reading...
27 November
Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million
Further to its announcement on 20 October 20251, Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) (Company) is pleased to advise the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP closed for applications on 20 November 2025, and the Company has today completed the allocation and issuance of... Keep Reading...
26 November
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Green Technology Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00