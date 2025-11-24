Altius Receives Contingent Payment and Confirms Extent of Arthur Gold Royalty Lands

Altius Receives Contingent Payment and Confirms Extent of Arthur Gold Royalty Lands

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS) (OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Altius Royalty Corporation ("ARC"), has received a contingent payment of US$25 million, less withholding taxes, relating to its recently announced sale of a partial royalty interest in the Arthur Gold Project to a wholly owned subsidiary of Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") (TSX & NYSE: FNV). The payment follows the conclusion of an arbitration process that has defined the extent of royalty lands associated with the project in satisfaction of conditions set out in the agreement that was completed between the parties in July. Altius and Franco-Nevada hold respective 1/3 and 2/3 interests in a 1.5% NSR royalty, which has now been confirmed to cover an approximate 195.6 km 2 area within the mineral district.

Altius also congratulates the teams of AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold"), Renaissance Gold, and Callinan Royalties for being honoured as the recipients of the PDAC's 2026 Thayer Lindsley award ( https://pdac.ca/about-pdac/awards/thayer-lindsley-award ). The award, which recognizes a team of explorationists for an international mineral discovery, acknowledges the discovery of the Silicon and Merlin gold-silver deposits (Arthur Gold Project) as "one of the most significant greenfield gold discoveries in the United States in over a decade". Currently, Mineral Resources at the Arthur Gold Project are 12.1 million ounces gold (Moz) Inferred at Merlin plus 3.4 Moz Indicated and 0.8 Moz Inferred at Silicon. AngloGold is currently completing an extensive drilling program targeting the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves by year end to support delivery of a prefeasibility study in early 2026. It has also indicated plans to expand on known mineralized structures between Silicon and Merlin and to test several additional resource expansion targets in 2026-27.

