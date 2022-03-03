Copper Investing News
Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further ...

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

Alastair McIntyre, CEO comments: "We are excited to get boots on the ground in the Maricunga Gold District of Chile and begin our field work program at Pastillas. Our initial mapping program will provide guidance for future sampling programs, geophysical surveys with the goal of ultimately identify potential drill targets."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115546_3053e15e24480875_001.jpg

Figure 1: Annotated photo showing areas of alteration below post-mineral cover. Looking east.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115546_3053e15e24480875_001full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115546_3053e15e24480875_002.jpg

Figure 2: Proposed SWIR and mapping program area at Pastillas.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115546_3053e15e24480875_002full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115546_3053e15e24480875_003.jpg

Figure 3: Chief Geologist Dr. Ewan Webster standing on a steam heated alteration zone looking northeast over the impressive alteration footprint on the Pastillas projects southern extent.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/115546_3053e15e24480875_003full.jpg.

Altiplano has generated over US$7.98 million from the recovery and sale of 3.86 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q4). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano
Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

www.metalsgroup.com

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD 

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmentals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, as well as its resulting quarantine measures and travel restrictions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115546

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals TSXV:APN Copper Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a surface and underground delineation and exploration diamond drill program and provide a general activity update at its Maria Luisa project, located 100 km north of La Serena within the Atacama Region in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade

Altiplano Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the January 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During January 2022, a total of approximately 3,580 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon, and 2,221 tonnes were processed. This work represented an 11% improvement over the December output of 3,228 tonnes and a 12% improvement over the 1,989 tonnes processed in December. The grade in January improved to 2.05% for the month compared to the December grade of 1.82%. Grade improvements are attributed to accessing higher grade material in the NE sections of the mine in the 368 m and 360 m levels in addition to the benching mining of the higher grades in the 389 m level.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the decline advance and underground channel sampling of a newly discovered vein system intersected within the Maria Luisa decline (Table 1). The decline is currently being advanced parallel to projected gold-copper vein mineralization in a southeast direction towards historical underground workings in the southernmost portion of the property (Figure 1). The Maria Luisa project is located within the Atacama Region 100 km north of La Serena in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility

Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the ongoing construction activity at the El Peñón processing facility being built to support copper-gold-iron production from the Farellon mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports On Q4 2021 Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports On Q4 2021 Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q4 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q4, 2021, the Company extracted a total 11,189 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 7,254 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.75%. Sales of 267,927 pounds of copper generated approximately US$779,053 in revenue (after processing costs). At the end of December 2021, the Company had 600 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site to be shipped and 1,400 tonnes of low-grade stockpiled material. The revenue from the stockpile at site will be realized in the coming months. The low grade stock will be processed at the APN El Peñón mill site at a later date to recover the value of the contained copper and iron.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Commences Drilling at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Commences Drilling at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1).

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration, stated, "The northeastern area of the Athabasca Basin is the home to numerous uranium deposits. Since the original discovery of the Rabbit Lake mine in 1968, the McClean, Sue, Collins Bay and Eagle Point deposits have been mined, and the Midwest, Midwest A and Roughrider deposits are waiting for future development. The presence of two uranium processing mills within driving distance of the project adds immensely to the value of the project."

Keep reading... Show less
Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program is focused on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team completes first hole to 417ft, and upon visual results, gains confidence toward its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits ‘buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering.

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has advanced its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

Keep reading... Show less
American West Metals

Thick Intervals Of Strong Visual Copper Mineralisation Intersected Outside Of Current Resource At West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that the second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading... Show less

Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources (the Company) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Samples High Grade on the Keays South Occurrence With 28.30% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the eighth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - Location Map

Keep reading... Show less
Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji

Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji: Building a Resource Estimate for the Sharga Copper Project

Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN) announced highly encouraging early results from six initial drill holes with the best result of 15.4 meters at 1.33 percent copper and 0.94 grams per tonne gold at the Sharga copper project in Mongolia.

Aranjin Resources CEO Ali Haji said the company will continue to drill, de-risk and get a better understanding of its assets as it works towards building a resource estimate.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×