Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Download the PDF here.

altech batteriesatc:auasx:atcbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas PipelinesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is launching a new 384 V / 15 kWh sodium nickel chloride (SNC) UPS battery system, specifically engineered... Keep Reading...
UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) Environments

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced UPS Batteries For Explosive (EX & ATEX) EnvironmentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) pleased to announce its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS)), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest... Keep Reading...
Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride BatteriesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of E-Power to be reconvened on November 6 at 2:00 PM (Eastern Time); E-Power Shareholders now have until 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on November 4 to voteE-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports that the Annual Meeting of... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an arm's length party to acquire a package of unpatented mineral lode claims (the " Claims "). The drilled-out deposit... Keep Reading...
Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) (“Volt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce two major strategic advancements - the Company has been accepted as a member of both the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) supported Critical Minerals Forum (CMF) and the Alabama Mobility and Power... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well AdvancedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Institutional Investment

Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Related News

rare earth investing

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Silver Investing

Silver's New Price Era: What Happens at US$50 and Beyond?

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Copper Investing

BHP Invests Over AU$840 Million in Olympic Dam Operations Amidst Growing Copper Demand

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California