Altech Batteries

Altech – $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share. This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company’s shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX: ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Highlights

  • Binding Commitments to raise $4 million
  • Placement oversubscribed
  • Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024
  • Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY® and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company’s available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.

The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.

The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:

  • Securing project finance and bank due diligence process
  • Securing offtake for CERENERGY® project
  • CERENERGY® environmental and project permitting
  • Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY® project
  • Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant
  • Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)
  • Corporate costs and working capital.

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated“We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.

This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY® battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes™ pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation”.

The table below outlines the intended use of funds for the $4M raised via this placement.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share.

Highlights

- Binding Commitments to raise $4 million

- Placement oversubscribed

- Issue price of $0.06 per share, a 50% premium to recent Entitlements Issue on 7 August 2024

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company's shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX:ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

It is proposed that the Shares and Options under the Placement will be issued on 22 November 2024 and will be issued out of the Company's available capacity under Listing Rules 7.1.

The Placement was managed by Evolution Capital. The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised. Evolution Capital will also receive 8,000,000 ATCOC options for managing the Placement.

The funds raised under the Placement will be used for:

- Securing project finance and bank due diligence process

- Securing offtake for CERENERGY(R) project

- CERENERGY(R) environmental and project permitting

- Completion of fabrication of second 60kWh battery prototype for CERENERGY(R) project

- Finalise commissioning of the Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant

- Preliminary assessment into a 4 GWh factory (Giga factory)

- Corporate costs and working capital.

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are encouraged by the strong market interest in our current initiatives. In August 2024, we conducted an Entitlements Issue at $0.04 per share that provided our existing shareholders with a fair opportunity to participate previously. The current placement at $0.06 per share represents a 50% premium over the recent Entitlements Issue price and Altech does not intend to conduct another Entitlement Issue at the higher price.

This capital raise comes at an exciting juncture for Altech as it advances the commercialisation of its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project and nears commissioning of the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant. A portion of the funds will also be allocated to a preliminary study for a larger 4 GWh battery facility, marking the next significant step towards commercialisation".

To view the intended use of funds for the $4M raised, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7B3ZY5B0



Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough.

Highlights

- Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

- Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

- Stable battery with sound cycling performance

- Follows Altech previously cracking the "silicon barrier" by achieving 30% energy increase

- Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

- Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

- Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry

By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material, See Figure 1.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

Altech had previously declared a major achievement in the field of battery technology. The Company reported that it had overcome the "silicon barrier" and had manufactured and evaluated a range of lithiumion battery anode materials that exhibit a retention capacity of approximately 30% higher than the standard lithium-ion battery anode materials. Following this breakthrough, Altech's research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia has been striving to further enhance the technology beyond this initial success.

As the Company endeavoured to surpass the 30% retention capacity achieved in the previous generation of batteries by increasing the silicon content, it encountered challenges in dispersing the alumina-coated silicon particles. However, Altech managed to overcome these challenges by implementing improvements in organic binders, coating parameters, and several other innovative solutions. After persistent efforts, the final challenges were eventually resolved, allowing the Company to move forward with the development of the next generation of batteries.

Through laboratory testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries, Altech was able to substantially overcome previously unresolved impediments associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes.

These impediments include silicon particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's testing showed that the innovative composite graphite/silicon batteries were able to overcome these challenges, by spherification of the silicon particles. The spherical structure allows the distribution of alumina-coated silicon in graphite voids, hence minimises the electrode layer damaging due to expansion, see Figure 3, and 4. By doing so, via the alumina coating, the negative impact caused by the expansion of silicon is well managed in a lithium-ion battery.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised the introduction of silicon in battery anodes as a crucial step in achieving a significant increase in energy density, as well as reducing costs. This is because silicon has approximately ten times the energy retention capacity of graphite, making it an ideal anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, the use of silicon in commercial lithium-ion batteries has been limited due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, during battery charge, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume, leading to particle swelling, fracturing, and eventual battery failure.

Secondly, silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery, immediately reducing battery performance and lifespan. The industry has been in a race to overcome these obstacles and crack the silicon barrier to unlock the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction of an 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that included the following economics.

- Pre-tax NPV10 EUR684 million

- Low capital cost of EUR112 million

- Attractive Internal Rate of Return of 34%

- EBITDA EUR105 million p.a.

- Payback (full rate) 2.4 years

- Revenue per annum of EUR328 million

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. The Company has successfully completed the construction of the pilot plant and is now in the process of hot commissioning.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are thrilled with the significant progress we have made in overcoming the critical challenges associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Our breakthrough technology represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the battery industry. We are currently commissioning a pilot plant to further scale up our technology and bring it to market".

Watch Interview with Dr Jingyuan Liu
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/297I4J8A



Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association

- Offtake for 30MWh of 1MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPacks per annum

- For the first five years of production

- Agreement to also collaborate to convert industrial park from coal to renewable energy

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack storage solution integrated

- GridPack deliveries start by mid-2027 or when plant is ready

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

The LOI also highlights both parties' commitment to work together to change the energy landscape of the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park by transitioning it entirely to renewable energy. A combination of wind, solar, and Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will ensure continuous power supply, even during low energy generation or outages.

Partners and Project Overview

This initiative comes at a critical time for Lusatia, one of Germany's coal-reliant regions. ZISP, a crossborder municipal association between the states of Spremberg and Spreetal, oversees the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, managing its water, waste, road infrastructure, and energy needs. Meanwhile, Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG), a subsidiary of the globally active Altech Group, specialises in advanced battery technology. ABG's 8ha site within the park intends to manufacture the CERENERGY(R) solid-state sodium chloride batteries, developed with the Fraunhofer Institute, for industrial grid use.

Pioneering the Energy Transition in Lusatia

Germany's Energiewende is driving a nationwide shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. As coal use is phased out, especially in Lusatia, new energy solutions are critical. This partnership between ZISP and Altech is a key step in replacing coal with sustainable, renewable energy solutions that align with Germany's 2020 legislative mandate for the coal phase-out. The project also supports ZISP's goal of achieving certification under the EU's "Zero Valley" initiative, making Schwarze Pumpe a model for renewable energy storage and generation.

Developing an Energy Storage Strategy

To transition fully to renewable energy, wind and solar power, combined with Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries will be key to achieving this. This partnership between ZISP and Altech marks the transformation of Schwarze Pumpe from a coal-reliant industrial park to a renewable energy hub. By integrating CERENERGY(R) batteries, the project positions the park as a replicable model for industrial regions across Europe, fostering a new economic structure cantered on renewable energy. Altech's scalable BESS solution ensures renewable energy is stored efficiently, overcoming a key challenge in transitioning from coal.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of deliveries from the 120 MWh plant from mid-2027 or later as per project development

- Technical data and guarantees according to the attached data sheet

- Price per GridPack at standard market conditions

- Purchase volume 30MWh per annum for 5 years, being 2027 through 2031

- The parties intend to develop a detailed acceptance contract subject to the performance data and warranty to be met by Altech

- An option for additional delivery volumes at a later date is negotiable

- Both parties will jointly develop a business and technical partnership to deliver scalable energy solutions, with contracts to be finalised in early 2025

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"This Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our first offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. The interest shown by the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association (ZISP) in our technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy.

It's encouraging to see potential customers like ZISP recognise the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems. This LOI not only validates the commercial potential of our CERENERGY(R) technology but also supports our future growth strategy, as securing such agreements strengthens Altech's position for project financing and expansion.

We're excited to continue working closely with ZISP, and we believe this partnership will pave the way for future demand as the industrial park moves toward a green energy future. With the first delivery expected mid-2027, this agreement is just the beginning of what we expect will be a significant increase in battery demand."



Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.

The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.

The shares and options will be issued and allotted on 17 September 2024 and application for quotation of shares and options on the ASX will be made on 17 September 2024.

Altech's CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank all eligible shareholders that participated in the Entitlement Issue and for the support extended to Altech as it moves forward with both its CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project.

In addition, the partial underwriting of the Entitlement Issue for $5,000,000 by MAA Group Berhad, an existing shareholder associated with Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra, sends a strong message of support. With the positive Definitive Feasibility Study and excellent economics for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project having been released in March 2024, Altech is extremely focused on securing offtake as well as finance to commence plant construction".



Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share ("Capital Raising"). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Highlights

- Launch of $8.5 million pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing eligible shareholders

- Entitlement Offer partially underwritten for $5 million by existing shareholder MAA Group Berhad, an entity related to Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra

- Altech additionally raises $405,000 through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

- Participants in placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares held with exercise price of $0.06 and expiry 31 December 2025

- Application will be made to ASX for listing of shares and options

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the capital raise, and to have Altech director and Malaysian Prince Tunku Yaacob Khyra's related entity, major shareholder MAA Group Berhard, partially underwrite the Entitlement Offer for $5.0 million, is very pleasing. The capital raising has come at an exciting time for Altech, as we progress with the commercialisation of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, as well as commissioning of our Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant".

*To view the timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/756P734E



E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources


NMG Provides Update on its Progress Toward FID for its Fully Integrated Ore-to-Active-Anode-Materials Phase-2 Operations

  • Integrated feasibility study for NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant advancing to optimize production parameters, engineering, and cost projections, with the updated results expected early in Q1-2025.
  • Active work with Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy and GM to advance product qualification, project execution, commercial, and corporate requirements associated with the respective offtake agreements with a view to underpin Phase-2 development.
  • On-going project financing activities for the Company's Phase 2 including cumulative expressions of interest for approximately $1.4 billion comprised of potential lenders, Anchor Customers and institutional equity investors.
  • Eligibility to a refundable investment tax credit from the Canadian government estimated at about $350 million for the Phase-2 facilities.
  • Detailed engineering of Phase-2 facilities progressing with key engineering firms, supporting the preparation of purchase orders for vendor engineering and long-lead items.
  • Electrification program progressing well; Matawinie Mine's 120kV electrical substation contract awarded to ABB, construction planning underway for the powerline to supply the mine with clean hydropower, and development of zero-emission mining equipment by Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar").
  • Even in the pressured market, 11.2% year-to-date gain on graphite prices (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, September 2024) and 11.5 million EV sales (Rho Motion, October 2024); GM's EV production and sales in North America are growing significantly (GM, October 2024).
  • Appointment of Stéphane Leblanc to the Board of Directors and Karine Doucet to the position of Vice President Human Resources.
  • Continued engagement with First Nations and community to inform project execution and maximize local benefits.
  • Twelve-month rolling total recordable injury frequency rate of 1.73 and severity rate of 0.86 at the Company's facilities; and no major environmental incidents.
  • Period-end cash position of $56.5 million.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) reports progress update on its multiple workstreams to bring its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant to a Final Investment Decision ("FID"). The Company is actively advancing its integrated feasibility study, engaging with its Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE: GM ), ongoing project financing activities, and preparing for the construction of its Phase-2 operations.

Person signing agreement with hard hat in background.

International Graphite Gets AU$4.5 Million Grant for Collie Micronising Facility

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has secured a AU$4.5 million government grant that will fund the construction of its Collie micronising facility, the company said in a press release on Tuesday (November 12).

The amount will be funded under the Australian Government Critical Minerals Office grant.

“We are excited to be pushing ahead with the construction of the new plant at Collie. Establishing a micronising business in Collie has been an important step in our development plans,” said CEO and Managing Director Andrew Worland.

Keep reading...Show less
Business handshake.

NOVONIX Pens Synthetic Graphite Offtake Deal with Carmaker Stellantis

NOVONIX (ASX:NVX,NASDAQ:NVX) announced on Sunday (November 10) that it has signed a binding offtake agreement with automotive company Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for synthetic graphite material.

NOVONIX said that starting in 2026, it will provide a minimum of 86,250 tonnes of the material to Stellantis over a period of six years. The maximum amount NOVONIX will provide is 115,000 tonnes.

The high-performance synthetic graphite material will be sent to Stellantis' cell manufacturing partners in North America from NOVONIX's Riverside facility in Tennessee, US, and a planned expansion site.

Keep reading...Show less
Australia from above.

Lincoln Releases Kookaburra PFS, Outlines Plan to Become Newest Australian Graphite Miner

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) moved closer to its goal of becoming Australia's newest graphite miner with the release of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for its Kookaburra project in South Australia.

The company shared the results on time, saying in September that the PFS was expected this month.

The study outlines two stages of development, and is designed to bring Kookaburra online at a low cost.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement previously announced on September 24, 2024 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,950,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in this tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $197,500, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering").

Altech Batteries
