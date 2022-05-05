Gold Investing News

Altan Rio Minerals Limited announces that Paul Stephen has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Director and Corporate Secretary with immediate effect.

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") announces that Paul Stephen has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Director and Corporate Secretary with immediate effect. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Evan Jones as Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Company undertakes the process of identifying a permanent replacement for Mr. Stephen as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Evan Jones previously held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and brings over twenty years of experience in the mining industry.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Cole as a Director and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Cole has a Bachelor of Business degree from the Western Australian Institute of Technology, specializing in Business Law and Accounting. He is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Management Consultant and has held directorships within public and private companies and not for profit entities. He is currently a Director of Altan Nevada Minerals Limited (a TSX Venture Exchange listed issuer). Mr. Cole has a strong knowledge of strategy, finance and compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

Commenting on the changes, Altan Rio's Chairman, Mr. John Jones, said: "We would like to acknowledge Mr. Stephen's efforts and look forward to moving to the next stage, as we progress our exploration of the Southern Cross North Project. Mr. Evan Jones and Mr. Cole will assist the Company as we focus on the highly prospective gold region of Southern Cross, Western Australia."

About Altan Rio

Altan Rio is a West Australian-focused gold exploration company primarily focused on the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold producing region. The Company is focused on applying world-class exploration technologies and experience to proven mineralised tenure to generate shareholder wealth through discovery and production. Altan Rio holds 15 granted Prospecting Licenses covering an area of 23.7 square kilometres, representing a large position in one of Western Australia's premier producing gold belts. Project tenure is centrally located within the greenstone belt and occurs adjacent to numerous high-grade past producers including Frasers, Golden Pig and Copperhead. To learn more about the Company, visit our website at https://www.altanrio.com/.

On behalf of Altan Rio

For more information contact:

Brian Cole
Director & Corporate Secretary
Email: bc@altnev.com
Phone: +61 418 947 564

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Altan Rio to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and Altan Rio undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click here to connect with Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

altan riogold explorationtsxv stockstsxv:amoGold Investing
AMO:CA
altan rio

Altan Rio

"You've come to the right place to know Altan Rio. At INN our Mission is to arm you with knowledge and connect you with investing opportunities! Ready for the next step? Download the FREE Investor Kit TODAY to get the institutional investor details!"

Keep reading...Show less
aion ps

Pilot RC Drilling Program to Re-Commence at the High Grade Pilot Deposit

  • RC drilling program to re commence shortly to test targets immediately below the existing Pilot mine
  • Phase 4 of Altan's 2021 program will be for approx. 1500 metres and expected to be completed mid-December with assay results to follow
  • Site work for the drill site and clearing of the access roads for arrival of the rigs have been completed
  • Phase 5 of the drilling program is scheduled for January 2022

Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program will commence shortly to further expand the gold discovery at the historic Pilot mine in the prolific Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, Western Australia.

This program will target high-grade intercepts located immediately below the shallow open pit gold mine previously operated between 1992-1993. Historical production of 0.56 Mt at 3.03 g/t for 54,554 oz Au has been recorded at Pilot and Altan's high conviction targets hold strong promise to deliver quality results to investors over a short period of time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ryuo Prospect Drilling Underway

Ryuo Prospect Drilling Underway

Japan Gold Commences its 2022 Exploration Programs in Hokkaido

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2022 exploration programs with the start of drilling at the Ryuo prospect, located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orogen Royalties Options Llano De Nogal to Riverside Resources

Orogen Royalties Options Llano De Nogal to Riverside Resources

Llano de Nogal option to fall under the Riverside/BHP Exploration 2022 funding arrangement

TSX.V:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Riverside Resources Inc. (TSX.V:RRI) ("Riverside") for the Llano de Nogal copper-gold porphyry project in Sonora, Mexico

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Intercepts 2 Metres of Gold Grading 20.52 g/t at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Intercepts 2 Metres of Gold Grading 20.52 g/t at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The results are assays from Phase Three of the drilling program (see press release dated June 3, 2021) that focused on expanding the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft where gold mining took place more than 100 years ago

Drill Hole J-31 intersected 20.52 g/t gold ("Au") over 2.00 metres ("m") including 39.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m. Other notable intersections included 3.9 g/t Au over 2.00 m and 5.6 g/t over 1.00 m. Significant intervals for holes J-25-21 to J-33-21 are detailed below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mining cart in a tunnel

Mining in Argentina: ASX Gold Companies

Mining in Argentina has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in the nation’s economy. Argentina’s ample and comparatively underexplored gold and precious metalsresources are a valuable opportunity, and will likely drive considerable growth in the country’s mining sector in the coming years.

In comparison to its neighbour Chile, Argentina’s mining sector has a lot of room to grow. Attractive incentives, including favourable mining policies, competitive mining investment laws and mineral-rich geology, have been seen as positive steps towards a strong Argentinian mining industry.

Mining giants are definitely attracted. Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) has staked a claim in Argentina alongside its partner Shandong Gold Mining (HKEX:1787), extending the life of the country's largest gold mine, Valadero, with a US$75 million investment. On the other hand, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), the second largest metals and mining company in the world, recently acquired the Rincon lithium project. Formerly owned by Rincon Mining, the undeveloped lithium brine project is situated in Argentina's Salta province. It represents the latest in a series of acquisitions and developments in the region by Australian businesses.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Strong Q1 Results

Hedge Against Inflation

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Strong Q1 Results

Hedge Against Inflation

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×