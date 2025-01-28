Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest?

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Athena Reports High-Grade Silver, up to 6,630 g/t, from Newly Completed Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Nevada

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Altair Minerals

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Altair Minerals Limited (‘ALR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ALR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 30 January 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingcopper investingasx:alr
The Conversation (0)

Yukon Metals Appoints Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications.

Ms. Gattens has nearly fifteen years of experience in the global mining and metals sector, spanning corporate development, investor relations, ESG, and digital transformation roles within publicly listed companies. Prior to joining Yukon Metals, Ms. Gattens served as Vice President, Corporate Development at the JDS Group of Companies. She previously held roles of increasing responsibility with Sun Peak Metals Corp., VRIFY, and Finning Digital.  Ms. Gattens spent the first six years of her career at Goldcorp Inc., where she delivered impactful results in capital markets and stakeholder engagement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Appoints Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications.

Ms. Gattens has nearly fifteen years of experience in the global mining and metals sector, spanning corporate development, investor relations, ESG, and digital transformation roles within publicly listed companies. Prior to joining Yukon Metals, Ms. Gattens served as Vice President, Corporate Development at the JDS Group of Companies. She previously held roles of increasing responsibility with Sun Peak Metals Corp., VRIFY, and Finning Digital.  Ms. Gattens spent the first six years of her career at Goldcorp Inc., where she delivered impactful results in capital markets and stakeholder engagement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Torque Metals

Growth-Focused Gold Explorer: Torque Metals and Aston Minerals Unite in Strategic Merger

Combined 1.75Moz of gold resources anchored in two premier greenstone belts

Torque Metals Limited (“Torque”) (ASX: TOR) and Aston Minerals Limited (“Aston”) (ASX:ASO) are pleased to announce they have entered into a binding scheme implementation deed to facilitate a merger whereby Torque will acquire 100% of Aston in an all-scrip transaction (“Merger”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources

Completion of Placement, Parkes Project Acquisition and Site Visit

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 72.5% interest acquisition in the Parkes Gold and Copper Project (the “Project”), located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures President, COO and Director Bruce MacLachlan.

Bold Ventures Exec Highlights New Discovery at Burchell Gold-Copper Project

Following the release of promising assay results from Bold Ventures' (TSXV:BOL) Ontario-based Burchell gold-copper project, Bruce MacLachlan, the company's president and chief operating officer, highlighted the significance of the recent findings and shared plans for upcoming exploration.

“It's really encouraging. It's in a mag low that crosses the property. Mag low is probably about 10 kilometers long. It's never been drilled. It's like a brand-new discovery,” said MacLachlan at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

The company plans to conduct additional prospecting, soil sampling and backhoe work to strip overburden in the spring. Channel sampling and drilling will follow to further define the property's potential.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Early Redemption of its 5.30% Notes Due 2026

Committed to Reducing Debt and Further Strengthening Newmont's Financial Position

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Announces Spin-Out of Ontario Gold Projects into New Company, Blue Jay Gold Corp, for Existing Shareholders

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

lithium investing

Strategy Update and Cost Restructure

Lithium Investing

Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received

Precious Metals Investing

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

×