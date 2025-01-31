Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altair Minerals

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased provide an update in relation to the activities carried out during the December 2024 quarter.

Key Developments & Exploration Progress

  • Major untested conductive and phase anomaly were both identified proximal to each other within Altair’s Olympic Domain Project which is highly prospective for IOCG style mineralisation.1
  • The newly uncovered conductive and phase anomaly body1 located ~5km Northwest of BHP Oak Dam Deposit (1.34Bt @ 0.66% Cu & 0.33g/t Au)2
  • Ovoid conductive anomalous body shares parallels to those of Khamsin and Carrapateena deposits, with a follow up with TEM survey that can precisely identify the depth of the body for drill targeting1
  • Previous drilling appears to have narrowly missed the newly identified phase anomaly with impressive results on the mineralised halo surrounding the target anomaly1, 5, 6, 7:
    • HWDD08: 115m @ 0.32% CuEq from 1040m (Drilled ~2km North of main phase anomaly)
    • HWD1: 61m @ 0.33% CuEq from 901m
    • HWDD05: 115m @ 0.62% CuEq from 1095m (Drilled ~700m North of conductive high)
    • HWDD05W1: 70m @ 0.67% CuEq from 962m
  • Altair executive team continued reviewing multiple complimentary business opportunities in the resources sector globally.

OLYMPIC DOMAIN PROJECT

The Olympic Domain Project consists of three prospects (Horse Well, Pernatty C, Lake Torrens) situated in one of the largest copper provinces in the world – the Gawler Craton, which hosts mega-IOCG discoveries such as Oak Dam West, Olympic Dam, Prominent Hill and Carrapateena.

Figure 1: Horse Well Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) overlaid with TMI variable reduction to pole (VRTP) 2nd derivative - SARIG. Shown are two of Altair’s key high-priority magnetic targets1.

The Horse-Well Project represents a strategic opportunity for Altair, being the only project held by a junior exploration company in the vicinity (merely 2km away) of BHP’s Oak Dam West discovery with a recently defined inferred resource of 1.34Bt @ 0.66% Cu and 0.33g/t Au, including 220Mt @ 1.96% Cu and 0.68g/t Au2. The Horse-Well Project consists of EL’s 6122 and 6183 spanning a large area of 147km2 with initial drill results within geophysical anomalies having returned very positive levels of Cu-Au mineralisation associated with IOCG style alteration, with the possibility that these represent intersections peripheral to major targets.

During the quarter, Geophysical Audio Magnetotelluric (AMT) data acquired across Horse-Well in 2019 reprocessing was finalised as part of Altair’s strategy for the next step in targeted work plans. The 3D forward geophysics model has defined major conductive and phase anomalous bodies which has shown significant scale to host a potential large IOCG deposit which is analogous to the genesis of the Oak Dam Deposit.

The AMT data model includes 220 different sounding stations covering an area of 146km2, with conductivity and phase readings across a spectrum of 90 frequencies at each sounding station with additional repeat soundings for both Conductivity and Phase, leading to a model formed from analysing ~40,000 data points. For further detail see announcement dated 4th of December 20241


Metal Bank

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 31 December 2024 (‘Quarter’).

Adavale Resources

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) (“Adavale” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 5.0m grading 9.69 g/t gold
  • 4.3m grading 9.87 g/t gold
  • 15.0m grading 2.54 g/t gold
  • 11.65m grading 1.86 g/t gold
  • 11.6m grading 1.72 g/t gold
  • 21.6m grading 0.77 g/t gold
  • Continued success from assay results from shallow drilling in areas considered to be waste within the Creston Pit Expansion
  • Higher Grade intercepts demonstrate underground potential beyond the current open pit

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from a 12,500-metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada restarted production in early January 2025, and the current drill program is intended to expand the mineral reserves ahead of a Feasibility Study and expansion decision planned for mid-2025.

Prodigy Gold

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Prodigy Gold NL (ASX: PRX) (“Prodigy Gold” or the “Company”) has announced the Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024.

Artemis Resources

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to provide an outline of a substantial drilling program planned to test high priority gold exploration targets on the 100% owned Carlow Tenement within the Company’s extensive holdings in the North Pilbara gold province of Western Australia.

Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Markets and Debt in 2025 — What to Watch, What to Do

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, shared his outlook for gold and markets in 2025, emphasizing that understanding debt is key.

He sees a sovereign debt crisis unfolding, and advocates for wealth protection in the yellow metal.

"For gold it's always simple, because debt never changes, and there's a debt collapse driven by a sovereign debt crisis, not just in the US, but globally," Piepenburg explained.

