ALT5 Sigma Corporation to Join Global Leaders at Inaugural World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago

High-profile flagship forum to bring together industry executives to shape the future of finance and technology
Chief Innovation Strategist Bill Inman to share ALT5's AI-to-AI vision and payment solutions
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) ("ALT5" or the "Company"), a fintech company that maintains a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury and provides blockchain-powered payment and trading infrastructure for digital assets, including card-based payment programs, today announced it will attend and participate in the prestigious inaugural World Liberty Forum at Mar-a-Lago on February 18, 2026.
The World Liberty Forum will convene approximately 300 global leaders who collectively oversee trillions of dollars in capital and are shaping the future of finance, technology, and policy. The exclusive gathering includes senior leaders from Goldman Sachs, Franklin Templeton, RedBird Capital, Clearlake Capital Group, Third Point LLC, and Coatue Management, among other Fortune 500 executives and global investors whose decisions shape markets and national economies.
ALT5's AI Payment Vision: The Next Evolution of Commerce
At the Forum, ALT5's Chief Innovation Strategist and Spokesperson Bill Inman intends to participate in thoughtful discussions on the revolutionary potential of AI-to-AI payments and how artificial intelligence agents will soon instantly pay for computing resources, data access, and services.
"Being selected to participate in this extraordinary gathering alongside industry titans validates ALT5's strategic position at the forefront of financial innovation," said Tony Isaac, CEO of ALT5 Sigma. "The importance of the World Liberty Forum cannot be overstated, as it will assist in shedding light on the future in this ever-evolving world of commerce powered by new and creative technology. Our proven crypto payments processing experience uniquely positions us to contribute meaningfully to critical discussions about how AI and crypto will reshape institutional finance."
Mr. Inman also expects to discuss how ALT5 Sigma plans to execute a comprehensive strategy that integrates artificial intelligence for transaction qualification and compliance monitoring while delivering compliant, stable-dollar settlement rails and agent-ready APIs designed to make global AI-driven payments faster, safer, and infinitely scalable.
"We believe that the intersection of crypto and AI represents a significant technological shift in commerce," said Bill Inman, Chief Innovation Strategist and Spokesperson of ALT5. "AI generates real economic activity that requires secure, compliant payment infrastructure, and ALT5's strategic position and proven capabilities position us to capture the tremendous opportunities emerging from this convergence. We're adapting to change and helping to architect the future of how intelligent systems interact economically."
"We are at a pivotal moment where AI and crypto are converging to create entirely new economic models, and our presence at Mar-a-Lago alongside industry leaders reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of this transformation," added Isaac.
About ALT5 Sigma Corporation
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, the Company has leveraged its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.
About ALT5 AI
ALT5 AI is the newly established artificial intelligence business unit of ALT5 Sigma Corporation, focused on extending ALT5's production-grade crypto payment and settlement infrastructure into AI-driven enterprise use cases. ALT5 AI looks to enable secure, compliant AI transactions, usage-based settlement, and integration with decentralized financial systems—connecting AI activity directly to real economic workflows across the ALT5 and World Liberty Financial ecosystem.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the plans to integrate artificial intelligence into the Company's business, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset and artificial intelligence space and the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions may indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.
Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, the Company's ability to successfully launch ALT5 AI and changes in the value of $WLFI tokens and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127635191/en/
Media/Investor Relations
ALT5@icrinc.com