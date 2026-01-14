ALT5 Sigma Corporation Restores Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirements

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS)(FRA: 5AR1) today announced that it received a notification letter (the "Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), indicating that it has regained compliance with the periodic filing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As a result, Nasdaq has closed the matter, and the Company remains in good standing with respect to its Nasdaq filing listing requirements.

"We are pleased that this matter has been resolved and that the Company is once again back in compliance regarding its Financials late filing delinquency as per Nasdaq's listing standards," said Tony Isaac, President and CEO. "This filing represents our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency. We take our regulatory obligations seriously, and we're pleased to have completed this important milestone while delivering strong operational results for our stockholders."

On November 19, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq staff that it was not in compliance with the Rule due to the delayed filing of its periodic report. Following the January 12, 2026 filing of its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 27, 2025, Nasdaq staff determined that the Company now complies with the Rule again.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, including card-based programs supporting crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Since the inception of the Company's processing platforms in 2018, the Company has leveraged its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $8 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to adoption of the $WLFI token, $WLFI's potential initiatives, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, the availability of $WLFI for trading on crypto exchanges, the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also contains general statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. This press release, unlike other releases of the Company, does not contain statements regarding potential separation plans of the Company's biotech business in respect of which the reader should review previous releases for forward-looking statements and previous filings with the SEC for specific risk factors related to such potential separation.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media/Investor Relations
ALT5@icrinc.com

ALTS
