ALT5 Sigma Corporation Provides Corporate Update

Highlights Strategic Business Segments, Future Integration of $USD1 Across ALT5's Platforms
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1), a fintech company advancing a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury initiative, today issued a corporate update.
Tony Issac , President and CEO of ALT5 commented , "ALT5's fintech success over the past several years stems from our nimble, startup-driven approach, one that enabled us to adapt quickly to market shifts and capitalize on emerging opportunities. We are focused on re-igniting that same spirit of innovation and agility that has historically powered our growth and will continue to drive momentum across all segments of our business."
Following the launch of its innovative $WLFI Treasury strategy, ALT5 now operates across three distinct segments: its $WLFI Treasury, an established and revenue generating Fintech & Payments business, and its legacy Biotech business. With a focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term decision-making, management believes each segment has unique value drivers and viable strategies designed to drive growth and success.
$WLFI Treasury
ALT5 launched its $WLFI Treasury strategy to gain structured exposure to the $WLFI ecosystem and create the foundation for further adoption of $USD1 stablecoin. The Company's primary objective for this segment is to optimize the number of $WLFI tokens held per share through strategic capital deployment. The growth of the WLFI ecosystem, combined with this treasury strategy, strengthens ALT5's balance sheet and enhances long-term capital flexibility. In addition, ALT5's treasury strategy builds upon the Company's Fintech & Payments business, creating synergies across payments, trading, settlement, and digital asset treasury operations.
$WLFI serves as the governance token for World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance platform that developed the $USD1 stablecoin. The integration of $USD1 – a stablecoin with a market capitalization exceeding $2.5 billion – into ALT5's payment platform is expected to enable enhanced payment options, support global settlements, and strengthen the Company's ability to serve enterprise and institutional clients.
Businesses will be able to accept $USD1 to enable instant, low-cost payments, especially for cross-border transactions, while e-commerce platforms can use it to offer customers a secure, stable, and seamless checkout experience that boosts conversion and satisfaction.
As of December 8, 2025, ALT5 holds approximately 7.28 billion $WLFI tokens. With a market price of $0.15 per token, these tokens have a total market value of approximately $1.1 billion. The Company intends to pursue a disciplined, yield-generating strategy for its $WLFI holdings to drive shareholder value continuously, creating consistent cash flow that can be used to expand treasury holdings, and invest in Fintech & Payments.
Fintech & Payments
ALT5 continues to invest in and grow its Fintech & Payments business, which is anchored by ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime – both of which operate as core infrastructure layers within the Company's global digital asset platform. Together, these platforms have processed over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions since inception, underscoring their scale, reliability, and adoption across regulated enterprise and institutional clients.
ALT5 Pay is a payment platform used by corporations, merchants, and payment service providers for secure, compliant, acceptance and settlement of digital asset transactions. The platform supports crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto conversion, as well as local currency settlement across multiple jurisdictions, enabling real-time global payment flows. ALT5 Pay also includes integrated card-issuing capabilities that support real-world spend, multi-currency settlement, and issuance of high-value physical and virtual card programs. These capabilities are fully embedded within ALT5 Pay and form a core component of the Company's broader payments and settlement strategy.
ALT5 Prime provides traditional financial institutions, including trading desks, OTC brokers, hedge funds, and asset managers, with secure, compliant, access to digital asset trading and real-time settlement. ALT5 Prime generates revenues from spread capture, transaction fees, and platform services, complementing ALT5 Pay by supplying liquidity and enabling clients to manage trading and settlement within one integrated digital asset infrastructure. ALT5 Prime also provides institutions with secure digital asset custody through integrations with institutional-grade custodial partners. These custody capabilities support compliant trading, settlement, and treasury operations, enabling clients to manage assets within one unified platform.
In November 2025, ALT5's infrastructure was included in a joint venture announced by AlphaTON Capital alongside PagoPay to launch a crypto-enabled Mastercard program. The program leverages ALT5's settlement and conversion capabilities to enable cardholders to spend digital assets – including TON and $USD1 – directly from their wallets in real-world payment environments. This initiative demonstrates early third-party adoption of ALT5's payments and card capabilities and highlights the Company's ability to support global crypto-to-fiat settlement.
Biotech
Alyea Therapeutics Corporation ("Alyea") is ALT5's legacy biotech business. The Company remains encouraged by the science and potential of Alyea's non-addictive pain treatment patents and intends to proceed to the next stage of clinical trials across its products, which are expected to increase the realizable value of the business. ALT5 continues to evaluate its strategic options to maximize the value of this legacy business.
Looking Forward
ALT5 has strengthened its balance sheet with the creation and advancement of its WLFI Treasury strategy and the integration of $USD1 across its platforms – momentum it believes positions the Company for sustained innovation and growth. ALT5 remains focused on creating opportunities that will shape the next generation of digital-finance solutions.
About ALT5 Sigma Corporation
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the value of ALT5's $WLFI holdings, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, the availability of $WLFI for trading on crypto exchanges, the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion, and statements regarding the Company's potential separation plans of its biotech business. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.
Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
