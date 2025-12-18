ALT5 Sigma Corporation Issues Stockholder Letter From CEO Tony Isaac

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS)(FRA: 5AR1), a fintech company operating institutional-grade global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, today issued the following letter to stockholders from CEO Tony Isaac:
Dear fellow stockholders,
As I return to the CEO role at ALT5, I am focused on immediate execution and transparent communication to unlock the substantial value embedded in our business.
ALT5 has built something remarkable that I believe the market has yet to fully recognize. We operate a proven payments infrastructure that has processed over $5 billion in digital asset transactions, serving enterprise and institutional clients across multiple jurisdictions. Our ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime platforms are not theoretical concepts they are live, functioning systems handling crypto-to-fiat settlement, card issuance, and institutional trading daily. This operational track record demonstrates the strength and scalability of our core fintech business.
The recent selection of our infrastructure by AlphaTON Capital and PagoPay for a Mastercard crypto-spend program validates our technology with real commercial partnerships. This achievement underscores our competitive position in the rapidly growing digital payments ecosystem, where businesses increasingly demand faster, more cost-effective cross-border settlement solutions. As AlphaTON develops payment applications within the TON ecosystem – which is deeply integrated with Telegram's global user base of nearly one billion – our infrastructure is positioned to support applications with significant potential scale as the ecosystem grows.
I believe our strategic relationship with World Liberty Financial Inc. represents a significant opportunity. This relationship has the potential to position us within an emerging digital financial ecosystem and could provide long-term strategic advantages. We are exploring opportunities for the integration of their USD1 stablecoin – one of the fastest growing stablecoins in the world with a total supply of more than $2.7 billion – into our payments platform and are working to leverage their network. I believe this relationship could enhance our strategic relevance, expand our addressable market, and strengthen our ability to participate in future digital payment innovations.
The Strategic Value of Our $WLFI Treasury Position
Our $WLFI treasury strategy represents a natural evolution of our payments business, not a departure from it. We hold approximately 7.3 billion $WLFI tokens, valued at roughly $1 billion at current prices. This position provides us with unique advantages:
First, it aligns us with the World Liberty Financial ecosystem, positioning ALT5 as a planned early enterprise integrator of USD1. This integration expands our platform capabilities and provides clients with additional settlement options while leveraging our existing multi-asset infrastructure.
Second, our treasury position creates multiple value-generation opportunities. We are exploring initiatives to deploy these assets strategically to generate yield and increase tokens per share over time, strengthening our balance sheet while growing our core payments business.
Unlocking Value of Alyea Therapeutics
Our Legacy biotech business, Alyea Therapeutics, has science-backed non-addictive pain treatment assets. Alyea continues advancing clinical trials for non-addictive pain treatments and represents additional value that we will evaluate for strategic optimization. We are approaching this evaluation with discipline to ensure it enhances stockholder value without distracting from our core payments strategy.
Addressing the Valuation Disconnect
Let me address what I know many of you are thinking: our stock price makes no sense.
At current market prices, there is a meaningful gap between ALT5's market capitalization and the value of the assets reflected on its balance sheet. ALT5 holds approximately 7.3 billion WLFI tokens, representing nearly $1 billion of on-chain asset value.
I believe the Company's current equity market value of $155.5 million 1 implies that the market is assigning a valuation well below the underlying value of our $WLFI token holdings and attributing limited value to ALT5's operating payments and settlement business. Closing this gap remains a core focus, driven by disciplined execution, continued operational progress, and transparent communication with stockholders.
I believe this represents opportunity. Our stock price represents a significant discount to our underlying assets before accounting for our scaled payments platform for free.
We are going to try to close this gap by executing on the strategy outlined in this letter.
Our Path Forward
We are implementing a comprehensive strategy to close this valuation gap:
- Operational Excellence: We are strengthening our financial reporting processes, resolving outstanding matters, and implementing the operational discipline expected of us. This work is already underway and follows a defined sequence focused first on financial controls, then disclosure, and finally optimization. These foundational improvements will restore investor confidence in our execution capabilities.
- Business Growth: We will demonstrate the strength of our payments platform through measurable metrics – transaction volume growth, new client acquisitions, and platform expansion in markets where stablecoin adoption is accelerating. Our planned integration of USD1 will further enhance our competitive position and client value proposition, building on the infrastructure we already operate at scale.
- Treasury Optimization: We will communicate our treasury strategy clearly, including how we plan to generate yield on our $WLFI holdings and increase value per share. We plan to deploy our existing assets strategically while growing cash flow from operations.
- Transparent Communication: You will receive regular updates grounded in concrete metrics rather than projections. We will report quarterly results with clear operating data, announce commercial wins as they occur, and provide detailed progress updates against specific strategic goals. This cadence of communication is intended to rebuild long-term trust with our stockholder base.
The convergence of traditional finance and digital assets creates unprecedented opportunities for companies with proven infrastructure and strategic positioning. ALT5 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this trend through our operational capabilities, treasury assets, and ecosystem alignment.
Moving Forward
The market opportunity in digital payments and stablecoin infrastructure is expanding rapidly. Businesses worldwide are seeking solutions that ALT5 already provides. Our challenge has not been building the technology or securing clients – it has been effectively communicating our value proposition and executing with the consistency investors deserve.
I am committed to demonstrating that ALT5 represents compelling value at current levels. We have the infrastructure, the assets, and the strategic positioning to deliver significant returns. What we needed was focused leadership and disciplined execution to unlock this potential.
Over the coming months, you will see a company that communicates clearly, executes reliably, and delivers measurable results. Our commitment is to restore confidence not through statements, but through performance that is visible and verifiable.
The fundamentals of our business are strong. The market opportunity is expanding. Our strategic position is advantageous. Now we execute.
Thank you for your continued support. You will hear from us regularly with concrete operational updates and financial results as we work to deliver the stockholder value that ALT5's assets and capabilities warrant.
Sincerely,
Tony Isaac
About ALT5 Sigma Corporation
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to ALT5's accelerated growth in digital asset treasury operations, the value of ALT5's $WLFI holdings, the positioning of the Company in the digital asset treasury sector, the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business, and the potential spin off of Alyea. Words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to risks including international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, technology challenges for future growth or expansion, as well as economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.
Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, changes in the value of $WLFI tokens, a downturn in the adoption of stable coins, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
|
____________________
|
1 As of 12:30 pm ET, December 17 2025
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218849325/en/
Media/Investor Relations
ALT5@icrinc.com