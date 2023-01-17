Impact Selected To Participate In The BHP Xplor Program To Help Accelerate Exploration Needed For The Energy Transition

Lithium Investing News

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Granted Drilling Licenses for Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two large, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that it has received licenses to commence exploration operations on its properties in the Salar del Hombre Muerto ("Hombre Muerto") in Argentina.

The Company is already performing the mandatory health and safety checks of the rig and crew on the initial drilling rig, which it expects to mobilize to commence drilling before the end of this month. Alpha has secured a second drilling rig, which is s expected to join the ongoing operation as soon as possible in 2023.

Alpha intends to drill up to 12 wellbores on its 5,000+ hectare Hombre Muerto property over the next 12 months, in addition to implementing several new Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") campaigns (see August 16, 2022 news ).

Hombre Muerto is recognized as one of the most desirable salars in South America, as it hosts the (i) highest lithium brine grades, (ii) lowest levels of impurities and (iii) highest flow rates in Argentina. Hombre Muerto is Argentina's longest producing salar, with Livent Corp having produced 20,000 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium for over 25 years.

At present, the Company controls over 5,000 hectares in Hombre Muerto. Until now, the salar has been primarily controlled by three large, multinational corporations: (i) Argentina's oldest lithium chemicals producer, Livent Corp; (ii) Korea-based, POSCO; and, (iii) Australian producer, Allkem Ltd. In 2022, after meeting with local government officials, POSCO announced plans to spend an additional US$4 billion on their 10,000 hectares in Hombre Muerto, signifying their intentions to tap into the rising demand for lithium.

The Company intends to increase its land position at Hombre Muerto and will update shareholders accordingly, when progress is made in this regard.

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, commented, "To finally commence operations at Hombre Muerto is an incredibly exciting, game-changing moment for Alpha and its shareholders. Having developed Tolillar to a point where it continues to attract significant industry interest, our team can focus on expanding and repeating its past two years of rapid success in Tolillar, now, in Hombre Muerto."

Hombre Muerto is only 10-15 km from Tolillar and, in the short-term, the Company will utilize the recently-enlarged camp at Tolillar as its home base for operations.

All operations and assets of the Company are in Argentina and are fully managed by Alpha Lithium Argentina SA ("Alpha SA") utilizing local employees and consultants. Neither Alpha, nor Alpha SA, have any operations or assets in Canada.

Since initiating the first steps of an exploration program in 2020, Alpha SA has drilled more than 20 holes, constructed an in-house brine chemistry research laboratory, developed a proprietary Lithium Carbonate production process that works in Tolillar with remarkable success, started construction of a pilot plant, and employed dozens of highly skilled Argentinian technologists, engineers, geologists, geophysicists and chemists, in addition to several students, accounting, managerial and HR professionals. The Company is grateful for, and reliant upon, the significantly large Argentinian team that has proven instrumental at generating value for shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumNEO: ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

-- Recent drill results drive decision to increase
proposed plant capacity by 25% to 50,000 tpa

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last, 100% owned, undeveloped lithium salar in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that after an extensive review and selection process, Australian-based Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") has been selected to undertake a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of a proposed 50,000 tonneyear high-purity lithium carbonate production plant in Tolillar salar.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has adopted an advance notice policy (the " Policy ") in connection with the nomination process for the Company's directors. The Policy will be presented to shareholders for ratification and approval at the next shareholder meeting of the Company.

The purpose of the Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors of the Company. The Policy establishes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual general or special meeting of shareholders and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form in order for any director nominee to be eligible for election at any annual or special meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Achieves Best Grades To-Date at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report record grade lithium concentrations and very significant flow-rates from the latest production well identified as WBALT15, which was recently drilled within the Tolillar Salar, Argentina.

Test results from WBALT15 returned lithium concentrations up to 360 mg/L. Like almost every well drilled by Alpha, WBALT15 was drilled and cased as a production well. Pumping tests demonstrated an exceptional flow rate, averaging greater than 40 m 3 /hr of brine over a 72-hour flow test on a restricted pump. A larger pump was not available during this initial flow test, but one will be available when the well is put into production; significantly higher pumping rates are expected with a larger pump.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report that the Energy and Mining Resources of Salta ("REMSA") one of the original vendors of Tolillar Salar, has audited and approved all of Alpha Lithium Argentina SA's ("Alpha SA") investment expenditures to date, and has released Alpha SA of any further obligations under the REMSA Agreement, originally dated January 23, 2019.

The fulfilment of these obligations means that Alpha SA has completed all earning commitments on the areas it originally acquired from REMSA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Stakes Multiple Highly Prospective Regional Lithium Projects in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Brunswick Exploration Stakes Multiple Highly Prospective Regional Lithium Projects in Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has map-staked 135 outcropping, untested S-type pegmatites, measuring between 500 and 14,500 meters in strike length, in Saskatchewan and Manitoba over a surface area of 81,288 hectares. The newly claimed pegmatites were identified following compilation work by BRW and all are within approximately 50 kilometers from existing road or power infrastructure.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are very pleased to expand into Western Canada with such a robust and prospective portfolio of targets. Saskatchewan and Manitoba are reliable mining jurisdictions and boast some of the best outcrop exposure that we have seen in the Canadian Shield. Importantly, most of our package is within the Trans-Hudson belt which hosts lithium deposits in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Currently, Manitoba hosts the only producing Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") mine in Canada and it is surprising that more exploration work hasn't been done in either province. These impressive grass-roots packages are a tremendous addition to our Canadian portfolio with helicopter-supported prospecting expected to start in Q2 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES 2023 EXPLORATION PLAN ESTIMATE OF RESOURCE AT INCAHUASI SALAR AND DECISION TO DEFER DRILLING AT POCITOS 2

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property where 5 diamond drill holes (DDH) wells were drilled in 2021 and use this drilling data and geophysics to build a resource estimate. The Company had previously proposed to drill at the Company's Pocitos 2 property of 532 Has in November 2022, but after delays in drill rig availability, the Company decided to focus on its Incahuasi Salar property.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking to the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. He is an independent member of several other public company boards. Mr. Burian's early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Significant Resource Expansion at Basin Project

Significant Resource Expansion at The Basin Project in Arizona - 22% Increase in Contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Tonnes

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at its Basin East ("BE") Project in Arizona, resulting in a 22% increase in contained lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") tonnes based on only 1,200m of drilling. Furthermore, the Indicated category of the MRE, which is all located in the upper part of the deposit, has increased by 17

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

Gary Lewis of 18 Ebsworth Road, Rose Bay NSW 2029 Australia (the "Acquiror") announced that on April 30, 2021, he, through entities controlled by him, on January 12, 2023 acquired ownership and control of 15,800,000 common shares of Nevada Silver Corporation (the "Issuer") of Suite 800, 365 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M5H 2V1 and on January 5, 2023, he acquired ownership and control over 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Issuer.

Immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition of securities of the Issuer on April 30, 2021, the Acquiror did not have ownership or control or direction over any securities of the Issuer. Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror, through its joint actors, had ownership of, and exercised control and direction over, an aggregate of 15,800,000 Common Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 21.70% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer on a diluted and non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation Appoints Oliver Lennox-King as Chairman and Announces Other Board and Management Changes

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Oliver Lennox-King has been appointed to the NSC board as Non-Executive Chairman, with immediate effect, replacing Mr. John Kutkevicius who has held the position in an interim capacity since the summer of 2022.

Mr. Lennox-King has had a long and distinguished career in the mineral resource industry and has a wide range of experience in financing, research, and marketing. Since 1992 he has held senior executive and board positions with a number of junior exploration and mining companies. Most recently, Mr. Lennox-King was the Chairman of Roxgold Inc from 2012 until its acquisition by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc in July 2021. In addition to Roxgold, other notable Chairmanships included Pangea Goldfields, Aurora Uranium and Fronteer Gold, the latter until acquired by Newmont Mining Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Emerita Resources 2022 Year-In-Review: Successful Major Drill Campaign Expands Deposits In Advance Of Initial NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Permitting Process Commenced, and Strengthening Management Team

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES METALLURGICAL AND DRILL PROGRAM RESULTS FOR CASINO

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

Trippy Trading: Top Psychedelic Stocks For 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

ACDC Metals Ltd (ASX: ADC) – Admission and Quotation

Resource Investing

MPG Acquires Canadian Ree Project With Up To 9.3% Treo At Surface

Gold Investing

Bonanza Gold Results From Northern Flats And Tura Primary Lodes Beneath Bombora Discovery

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Discovers New Mineralised Trend At Sanutura Project

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resource Expansion Drilling Commenced

Manganese Investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2023

Gold Investing

Marvel Discovery Ramps Up Gold Assets in Newfoundland

×