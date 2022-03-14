Allegiant Gold Ltd. is pleased to announce a C$4,014,404 financing and strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corporation which will accelerate the exploration and development activities at the Eastside property in Nevada. On closing Kinross will own 9.9% of the then issued shares of Allegiant. Kinross operates the Round Mountain gold mine, located across the valley from Allegiant’s Eastside project. Round Mountain ...

