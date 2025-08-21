Alice Queen (ASX:AQX)

Alice Queen: Exploring High-grade Epithermal Gold with Near-term Production Potential

Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale discoveries and near-term production opportunities. Its flagship asset is the Viani Gold Project in Fiji, where early drilling indicates a major epithermal gold system, comparable to other systems along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Fiji itself hosts the 10 Moz Vatukoula Gold Mine, underscoring the region’s proven prospectivity. With a portfolio spanning both the Pacific Ring of Fire and Australia’s most prolific gold belts, Alice Queen combines strong geological potential with strategic access to capital.

The company’s secondary asset, Horn Island, hosts over half a million ounces of gold in a JORC-compliant resource. A 2021 scoping study indicated an NPV of more than AU$500 million, based on an internal update using AU$5,000/oz gold. Ongoing discussions with development partners aim to unlock value from this project, which has the potential to generate over AU$800 million in free cash flow across an eight-year mine life.

Map of Australia and nearby islands with Alice Queen project sites marked.

Alice Queen’s shareholder base is anchored by Gage Resource Development (51 percent) and supported by significant, well-funded Australian investors with a long-term outlook. The company is advancing a balanced strategy focused on drilling success, strategic partnerships, and asset-level monetization.

Company Highlights

  • High-impact Discovery at Viani in Fiji: Drilling at the Viani project has confirmed a significant low-sulphidation epithermal gold system with mineralization over a ~5 km strike, with assay results from recent drilling expected imminently.
  • Established Gold Resource at Horn Island: The Horn Island project hosts a 524,000 oz JORC-compliant gold resource and is being advanced through potential development partnerships, offering near-term monetization opportunities.
  • Strategic Financial Backing: Backed by major shareholder Gage Resource Development, a subsidiary of Beijing-based Gage Capital (US$1.6 billion AUM), ensuring access to growth capital and long-term support.
  • Exceptional Leadership: Led by a highly experienced management team with a successful track record in global business and resource development.

Exploring the Pacific Rim: High-grade epithermal gold and near-term production potential

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced VIANI DRILLING AND SAMPLING RESULTS

Download the PDF here.

Horn Island Mining Lease Application Registered

Horn Island Mining Lease Application Registered

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced HORN ISLAND MINING LEASE APPLICATION REGISTERED

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Heritage Survey to Pave the Way for Drilling

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target

Positive Results Define Blue Heeler Target

SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling

SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results

Orion and Sapphire Drilling Results

Stefan Gleason, gold and silver bars.

Stefan Gleason: What Drives Gold's Next Move Higher, "Huge" Silver Buy Signal

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, shares his outlook for gold, silver and platinum.

He also weighs in on Tether Investments' recent deal with Elemental Altus Royalties (TSXV:ELE,OTCQX:ELEMF) and advances in US sound money policies.

Keep reading...Show less

