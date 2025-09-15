Alexander Virgo Joins Evercore ISI as Senior Managing Director

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Alexander Virgo has joined Evercore ISI as a senior managing director, based in London, covering global multi-industry companies.

Mike Paliotta, CEO of Evercore ISI, said, "In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, cross-sector insights are more valuable than ever. Mr. Virgo's expertise in covering multi-industry companies positions us to better support clients navigating the evolving global landscape."

Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris added, "We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the team. His deep expertise in capital goods research will help us deliver best-in-class insights to our clients. As we continue to deepen our sector expertise, Alex's arrival further strengthens our commitment to serving our client holistically."

Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director and Head of Industrials Research David Raso said, "We are excited to have Alex join our team at such a pivotal time. His broad perspectives will be invaluable as we continue enhancing our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

"I am delighted to be joining Evercore ISI at a time of profound change in industrial supply chains. I am excited about the opportunity to combine global insights with deep end-market and regional knowledge to contribute to the continued success of such a respected platform," said Mr. Virgo.

Mr. Virgo brings nearly 25 years of experience covering industrial companies, including 15 years in equity research. Most recently, he co-led European industrials coverage at Bank of America, consistently ranked among the top 3 by Extel/Institutional Investor since 2020, including No. 1 or 2 over the past three years. Previously, he held senior roles at Nomura and Berenberg after beginning his sell-side research career covering U.S. multi-industrials at Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, he covered cyclicals at U.S. hedge fund Och Ziff in London and worked in industrials investment banking at UBS.

Mr. Virgo holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Imperial College London.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Marc Harris
Evercore ISI Director of Research
marc.harris@evercoreisi.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

×