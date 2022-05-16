Pharmaceutical Investing News

Albert Labs has been issued a Health Canada License enabling the possession, production, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances

 Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines for mental health treatments, is pleased to report it has been granted a Health Canada License dated 05-05-2022 for its research and production facility in Burnaby, Canada . This approval permits the legal possession, production, assembly, sale, and delivery of psilocybin and other psychoactive controlled substances within the confines of the regulations governing controlled substances.

Albert Labs International Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Albert Labs Inc.)

At the company's research and production facility, Albert Labs cultivate, extract, and process pharmaceutical-grade natural psilocybin. Utilizing patent-pending technology, Albert Labs can optimize the consistency and standardization of natural psilocybin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to meet regulatory compliance standards. With the issue of this license, Albert Labs has the ability to distribute API to Canada and, where import licenses exist, internationally. The licence will allow Albert Labs to supply product to their forthcoming Real World Evidence (RWE) trial in the UK, as well as distribute and sell API to other licensed customers. Under the Special Access Program (SAP) in Canada , Albert Labs is also able, once a medicinal product is approved, to provide health care professionals with medicines under prescribed conditions.

"This is an important milestone for Albert Labs ; it firms up our supply chain and provides us with more market opportunities," said Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO. He continued, "We have spent significant effort to develop our production technology, allowing us to cultivate and process the most consistent natural pharmaceutical psilocybin products in the industry. With this license, we now have the flexibility to produce and supply precursor APIs to our own operations in Europe and to explore sales to other customers in Canada and elsewhere." Listen more to what Dr. Michael Raymont had to say here .

Dr. Raymont also endorsed Health Canada for its leadership in creating a favourable regulatory environment for advancing therapeutic uses for psilocybin. Dr. Raymont added, "The Canadian Government has created a beneficial environment for business to develop psychotherapeutic prescription drugs, which have the potential to help millions of sufferers with anxiety, depression and other mental health indications. Mental health issues can ruin lives, wreck families, and cost economies billions in lost productivity. It's inspiring to see Canada as a leader in mental health R&D and treatments."

Business of Albert Labs

Albert Labs is a clinical research and drug development enterprise, and its team of experts leverage advanced culture and extraction technologies to accelerate the development of effective mental health medicines. Through collaborations with research institutions, hospitals and government agencies, and by the use of expedited regulatory approval pathways, Albert Labs is able to rapidly assess candidate products for their potential as licensed medicines in the treatment of mental health illnesses.

Albert Labs' first product, KRN-101, is believed to act on 5-HT2A receptors and is being investigated as a potential treatment for cancer-related anxiety. With over 15 million people thought to suffer from the condition and approximately 1 million new sufferers diagnosed each year, cancer-related distress represents an urgent and unmet need in mental health treatment. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health disorders, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and recently shared details of a provisional patent for the scalable production of natural psilocybin medicine. Albert Labs is currently conducting safety and toxicology studies in preparation for KRN-101's use in Real World Evidence studies. You can find more details at albertlabs.com or watch a short "About Albert Labs" video here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs

Albert Labs' Pre-Clinical Analytical and Toxicological Research Supports Company's Forthcoming Studies

World-renowned scientists from the University of CESPU Health Sciences Department, Portugal are working in partnership with Albert Labs' expert team to conduct safety and toxicology studies, in preparation for KRN-101's use in Real World Evidence studies.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical quality medicines, based on the mycelia of Psilocybe, today released further details of their ongoing preclinical studies. These are currently being conducted at the University of Health Sciences, CESPU, Portugal . The partnership established between Albert Labs and CESPU, provides Albert Labs with preclinical drug assessment capabilities, both in vivo and in vitro. The current work programme provides essential data on Albert Labs' mycelium-based pharmaceutical products in support of clinical trials due to start later this year. The clinical programme will investigate the potential to treat cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect approximately 15 million patients worldwide.

Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces the Addition of Two Renowned Scientific Advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Robert Britton and Dr Ricardo Jorge Dinis-Oliveira bring drug development and pharmacology/toxicological expertise to Albert Labs' expanding R&D and Prescription Medicine activities

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), or the "Company", a mental health research and drug development company have strengthened their Scientific Advisory Board, with the addition of Professor Robert Britton a Natural Product Chemist, and renowned toxicologist and pharmacologist, Dr. Dinis-Oliveira.

Albert Labs Files US Provisional Patent Application and Proves Out Consistent and Rapidly Scalable Production of Psilocybe and Other Mycelia

Albert Labs Files US Provisional Patent Application and Proves Out Consistent and Rapidly Scalable Production of Psilocybe and Other Mycelia

Albert Labs' Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for a Cultivation Process for the Production of Psilocybe mycelia as well as other Fungi Species

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines, based on mycelia of Psilocybe and other fungi, has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a proprietary process. Albert Labs' culturing process can significantly increase the production volumes of psilocybin medicine. The Company sees the demand for naturally produced psilocybin continuing to increase as the unmet needs for mental health treatment hit crisis levels worldwide.

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

Universal Ibogaine Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola to Present at upcoming Research to Reality Conference

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model is pleased to announce that UI Co-Founder Dr Alberto Sola will present at the May 27 to 29 event: From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine which will be held in Toronto, Canada from May 27 to 29, 2022 .

Universal Ibogaine Co Founder Dr. Alberto Sola to present at From Research to Reality: Global Summit on Psychedelic Assisted Therapies and Medicine (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

The Research to Reality event is presented by the Mental Health Commission of Canada , the Center for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH") and the Canadian Center on Substance Abuse and Addiction.

The event will be attended by researchers, clinicians' policy makers including representatives from Health Canada the FDA and the Mexico Ministry of Health ("COFEPRIS").

Dr. Sola, is a co-founder of Universal Ibogaine and a member of the Board of Directors, and he is the founder of the Clear Sky Recovery ibogaine clinic operating in Cancun , Mexico.  Alberto is a global leader in ibogaine detox treatments. He will present his latest findings in a panel titled " Ibogaine Hydrochloride and Acute Opioid Detox ., which will take place on Saturday May 28 at 4:15 PM EST "

UI CEO Nick Karos noted: "The importance of this event cannot be overstated.  This is the first event of its kind to bring together academic researchers, real world technicians and government policy makers. We believe this event will be an important catalyst for the industry and a significant milestone for our company.  This event will create awareness at the highest levels of the incredible potential of ibogaine."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to transform addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine and a global licensing model through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Biosciences: Using Psychedelics as Treatment for Mental Health Disorders and Weight Management

NeonMind Biosciences (CSE:NEON,OTCQB:NMDBF,FRA:6UF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Life Science and Psychedelics channels.

NeonMind Biosciences (CSE:NEON,OTCQB:NMDBF,FRA:6UF) is a drug development and healthcare company pioneering innovative ways to bring transformational mental health treatments to market with a focus on psychedelics. The company aims to improve access to psychedelic treatments with two strategies:

  1. Establishing specialized mental health clinics that provide currently available treatments such as ketamine and esketamine and to provide other psychedelic treatments when approved.
  2. Focusing on drug development of novel psychedelic treatments focusing on their proprietary drug candidates to treat behavioral deficits in patients with weight management issues and obesity.

Medical mushrooms for psychedelic treatmentMedical mushrooms for psychedelic treatmentinvestingnews.com

Keep reading...Show less
UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE RETAINS SHAYNE NYQUVEST AS CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISOR

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) (OTCQB: IBOGF) (FSE: JC4) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that it has retained Mr. Shayne Nyquvest in a consulting role as Capital Markets Advisor.

Universal Ibogaine engages Shayne Nyquvest as Capital Markets Advisor (CNW Group/Universal Ibogaine Inc.)

Mr. Nyquvest has extensive capital markets experience, with over 40 years involvement in aiding companies strategic fund-raising activities, in the mining, cannabis and other emerging industries.  He served as the former Executive Vice-President of investment banking firm Mackie Research Capital (where he worked from June 2015 to July 2018 ) and a was founding member of Canaccord Genuity Group, where he worked as a Senior Investment Advisor from 1993 to 2013.

Mr. Nyquvest co-founded UI in early 2018, after personally seeing the transformational effects and potential of ibogaine and was involved in UI's early-stage development until mid-2021.  His vision has been to see this innovative, plant-based treatment adopted by the mainstream medical community as a solution to helping break the opioid epidemic and other addictions.

Nick Karos , UI CEO noted "we are pleased to have Shayne re-engaged in our strategic, business development goals.  He has an extensive network in the investment community and was instrumental in UI's early-stage financing and research activities.  We continue to advance our planned Health Canada clinical trials application for the use of ibogaine in opioid use disorder and expect to provide additional updates on this in the near future."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial (focused on opioid use disorder), and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through planned future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

Universal Ibogaine Advises of Departure of Marilyn Loewen Mauritz from the Board of Directors

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Calgary, AB TheNewswire - April 21, 2022 Universal Ibogaine Inc. ( TSXV:IBO ) (" UI " or the " Company ") a life sciences company with a mission to develop and deliver medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care, advises that Marilyn Loewen Mauritz has resigned as a member of the UI Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands Joins SeaLegacy's Good Ocean Supporting Critical Ocean Conservation Work

  • The Company's Commitment is Aligned with its Focus on the Oceans and Proactive Attentiveness to the Growing Consumer Demand for Accountability in how Products are Made, Sold and Marketed
  • SeaLegacy a Global Non-Profit Using the Power of Media and Storytelling to Amplify Ocean Solutions
  • Funds Raised Through SeaLegacy's Good Ocean Support Impact Grants to Organizations Leading On-the-Ground Projects that Conserve Oceans While Building a More Just and Equitable Planet
  • SeaLegacy and its Co-Founders Boast a Combined Audience of Over 10 Million Instagram Followers

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce a one-year commitment to SeaLegacy (" SeaLegacy ") through The Good Ocean (" Good Ocean " or the " Program "). SeaLegacy is an organization that uses a variety of collaborations, experts and the latest digital and social technologies to aid in the building of a healthy future for oceans across the world. The Good Ocean is a community of businesses that supports SeaLegacy's mission and aligns with its values to create a better planet. GOAT is dedicated to making a difference when it comes to the sustainability of oceans through sustainable commerce, which is reinforced by its sponsorship of the Program.

The Company will be acknowledged on SeaLegacy's established social media network and website, be exposed to exclusive networking opportunities, have access to visual assets provided by SeaLegacy and the Program, as well as work with the communications team to create other bespoke amplification opportunities. SeaLegacy has a wide reach with 2.4 million followers on its @sealegacy Instagram account, while its Co-Founders Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen have 1.5 million and 7.3 million followers on their @mitty and @paulnicklen Instagram accounts, respectively. Therefore, the SeaLegacy team is creating ocean conservation awareness on an unmatched scale.

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods

Growing consumer concerns about health, ethical food and climate change are creating opportunities to invest in the burgeoning plant-based foods market.

The global plant-based foods market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.6 percent between 2020 and 2030 to reach more than US$162 billion, as per Bloomberg Intelligence.

This major expansion is being fueled in large part by increasing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. Calls from buyers for transparency and ethical practices across the food supply chain are also becoming louder and buoying interest in plant-based options.

