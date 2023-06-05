Lithium Investing News

Albemarle Corporation Named to Fortune 500

First-time appearance highlights company's continued growth and success

- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced it has been named a Fortune 500 company. The Fortune 500 list is assembled annually by Fortune magazine and ranks the largest companies in the United States based on their total revenues.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

As Albemarle continues to expand its global footprint and capitalize on emerging opportunities, the company's inclusion on the Fortune 500 list signals its increasing leadership role in the sector as a growth company to watch.

"It is an honor to be included in the prestigious Fortune 500 list," said Kent Masters , Chief Executive Officer of Albemarle . "We are grateful for our loyal customers who have allowed us to achieve this milestone, and we are proud of our employees who have worked exceptionally hard to grow our company. We are committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering superior results while maintaining our commitment to enable a more resilient world."

Albemarle's company profile on the Fortune 500 can be found on Fortune's website. For more information about Albemarle Corporation, please visit www.albemarle.com .

FORTUNE 500 Methodology:
Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the U.S. and operate in the U.S. and file financial statements with a government agency. This includes private companies and cooperatives that file a 10-K or a comparable financial statement with a government agency, and mutual insurance companies that file with state regulators. It also includes companies that file with a government agency but are owned by private companies, domestic or foreign, that do not file such financial statements. Excluded are private companies not filing with a government agency; companies incorporated outside the U.S.; and U.S. companies consolidated by other companies, domestic or foreign, that file with a government agency. Also excluded are companies that failed to report full financial statements for at least three-quarters of the current fiscal year. Percent change calculations for revenue, net income, and earnings per share are based on data as originally reported. They are not restated for mergers, acquisitions, or accounting changes. The only changes to the prior years' data are for significant restatement due to reporting errors that require a company to file an amended 10-K.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to our website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses, and the markets we serve.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-named-to-fortune-500-301842713.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
The Conversation (0)
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Strong Progress Toward Goals

Company hosting Sustainability Day webcast with leadership on June 20 at 9 a.m. EDT

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today released its annual Sustainability Report, Committed to Building a More Resilient World .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
glowing green battery

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Superior Mining Rises Over 80 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dipped last week, but ended in the green at 609.79.

The Canadian dollar hit a two week peak compared to the US dollar, partially due to a better environment for commodities.

"With rebounding market sentiment, yield spreads moving in favour of Canada, and commodities picking up steam, it's been the perfect cocktail for a loonie rally this week," Reuters quotes Jay Zhao-Murray, a market analyst at Monex Canada, as saying.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium

European Lithium Signs Binding Term Sheet With Obeikan for Hydroxide Plant in Saudi Arabia

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce, further to its update dated 28 April 2023, it has signed a binding term sheet for the joint development and operation of a lithium hydroxide processing plant (Plant) in Saudi Arabia (JV Term Sheet) with Obeikan Group (Obeikan) to convert lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

Keep reading...Show less
battery with glowing neon lightning symbol

Lithium Market 2023 Year-to-Date Review

Following a 2021 that saw lithium rally to all-time highs, prices began to stabilize in 2022.

Despite pulling back since then, the commodity remains at historically high levels and the future looks bright — demand for the battery metal is expected to soar in the coming decades, with questions about supply increasing every day.

2023 has now almost reached its mid point and the lithium market has already seen a slew of major announcements. Read on for an overview of the main news that has impacted the lithium sector so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less

