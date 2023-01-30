PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FULLY FUNDED 20,000-METER ESCACENA PROJECT DRILL PROGRAM

Lithium Investing News

Albemarle Announces Launch of Ketjen Corporation

New, wholly owned subsidiary focuses on advanced catalyst solutions

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced the official brand launch of Ketjen, its wholly owned subsidiary that crafts tailored, advanced catalyst solutions for the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries.

Ketjen Corporation

The company shared the new name of its catalysts business in November 2022 after announcing plans to operate the business as a subsidiary. As a distinct brand, Ketjen will continue to support customers in their unique energy transition journeys from fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives.

"As the industry responds to global market dynamics, our customers need innovative solutions to help them navigate their changing landscapes," said Ketjen President Raphael Crawford . "Ketjen will continue to provide its portfolio of advanced catalyst and specialty chemicals solutions, which are unique to each customer's needs, to increase production performance and business value."

Headquartered in Houston, Texas , Ketjen will collaborate with customers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemical industries across three divisions, Fluidized Catalytic Cracking (FCC), Clean Fuels and Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC), and Performance Catalyst & Curative Solutions (PCS). Albemarle's existing advanced catalyst solutions team will lead Ketjen operations.

"The launch of Ketjen continues our legacy as a partner-of-choice for industry leaders," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Establishing Ketjen under this separate structure will allow the business even greater focus and continued development of custom, high-impact catalyst products."

Ketjen's team of qualified experts adopt a flexible, hands-on approach to customer operations to counsel and lead on mission-critical functions. With strong industry engagement and continuing long-term partnerships with major corporations, Ketjen will lead the industry in safe and reliable advanced catalyst solutions.

About Ketjen
Ketjen is a provider of advanced catalysts solutions to leading producers in the petrochemical, refining and specialty chemicals industries. From fluidized catalytic cracking to clean fuels solutions to hydro-processing to organometallics and curatives, Ketjen delivers safe and reliable solutions that increase production performance and business value. A wholly owned subsidiary of ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Ketjen Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas , and serves global customers through operations in 27 markets. For more information, visit www.ketjen.com .

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company that thinks beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-launch-of-ketjen-corporation-301733708.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Keep reading...Show less
Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Charger Metals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Charger Metals

Quarterly Activities Report

Battery metals explorer Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, ‘Charger’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following Activities Report for the period of October to December 2022 inclusive (‘Quarter’).

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

Multiple thick high‐grade intersections reported

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the three months ending 31 December 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
European Metals

European Union’s Just Transition Fund approves Cinovec as a Strategic Project

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) (“European Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Cinovec Project has been classified as a Strategic Project for the Usti Region of the Czech Republic. The list of Strategic Projects has been approved by the European Commission, the Czech Central Government and the Czech Regional Goverment in Usti. Being classified as such means that the Cinovec Project has priority for grant funding from the Just Transition Fund (“JTF”) co-funding, ahead of many other projects that have been submitted.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

QXR Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for Period Ended 31 December 2022

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’ of the ‘Company’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Ioneer Ltd

Ioneer Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

LithiumBank Appoints Paul Matysek as Executive Chairman

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Related News

NEW! 2023 Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Options Multiple Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatites in Saskatchewan

Resource Investing

Star Minerals Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 31 December 2022

technology investing

ChemX Materials​ Quarterly Cash Flow Report

technology investing

ChemX Materials Ltd December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

×