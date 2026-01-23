Alamos Gold Announces 2026 Investor Day

Alamos Gold Announces 2026 Investor Day

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") will host an Investor Day in Toronto on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 during which senior management will provide detailed presentations on the Island Gold District Expansion Study and updated three-year guidance.

Topics to be covered include:

  • Three-year guidance and longer-term outlook
  • Island Gold District Expansion Study
  • Development projects update
  • Global exploration update

A live webcast of the presentation will start at 8:30 am ET on February 4, 2026. To view the live webcast, please register at www.alamos2026investorday.com. An on-demand replay will be available within 24 hours at the same link. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons  
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations  
(416) 368-9932 x 5439  
   
Khalid Elhaj  
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations  
(416) 368-9932 x 5427  
ir@alamosgold.com  
   

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

alamos-goldagi-cctsx-aginyse-agigold-investing
AGI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold

Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion: Advancing District-scale Gold Assets Across Botswana’s Greenstone Belts

Keep Reading...
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion Limited

Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing as investors flock to safe-haven assets.The spot price of gold rose as high as US$4,924.29 per ounce on Thursday (January 22), even as US President Donald Trump walked back his threats to take over Greenland by force in his Davos speech. That's because... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Interpol badge and U.S. currency spread out on a surface.

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

Police across four South American jurisdictions have carried out their first coordinated cross-border operation against illegal gold mining, arresting nearly 200 suspects and seizing cash, gold, mercury and mining equipment.The operation, known as Guyana Shield, brought together law enforcement... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project

Capital Raise Presentation

Streamex Corp. Announces Pricing of $35 Million Public Offering

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - December 2025

Related News

uranium-investing

Investment establishes valuation of C$50M for the polymetallic Häggån project

base-metals-investing

Capital Raise Presentation

base-metals-investing

A$41M Capital Raise via Placement & Entitlement Offer

rare-earth-investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Australian Strategic Materials Climbs on Energy Fuels Acquisition

silver-investing

Steve Barton: Silver, Gold at New Highs, Here's What's Cheap Right Now

manganese-investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends for Manganese in 2026

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement