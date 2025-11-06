Air Astana Selects up to 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Expand Global Network

Air Astana Selects up to 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Expand Global Network

  • Airline's largest-ever order commitment highlights Central Asia's rising role in global aviation
  • Kazakhstan's flag carrier will grow and modernize its exclusive Boeing widebody fleet

- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Air Astana JSC announced today the Kazakhstan flag carrier will purchase up to 15 787 Dreamliners to grow and modernize its fleet. The agreement for additional 787-9 airplanes will enable Air Astana to expand its operations and enhance its passengers' experience.

When the order is finalized and posted to Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, it will be Air Astana's largest single airplane purchase and will support more than 20,000 jobs across the U.S. With three more 787-9 airplanes to be delivered via lessors, Air Astana's 787 fleet will grow up to 18 787-9 airplanes to fuel its long-haul capabilities.

"Air Astana is strategically committed to boosting its service capabilities from Central Asia / Caucasus to Asia, Europe and the rest of the world over the next decade, with the arrival of the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner next year marking the start of this exciting phase of development," said Peter Foster, CEO of Air Astana. "With its customer friendly cabin, fuel efficiency and range flexibility, the fleet of up to 18 Boeing 787-9 aircraft is destined to become an outstanding success with the airline and its discerning passengers."

Air Astana currently operates three Boeing 767 widebody jets across a network that connects Kazakhstan with destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The airline will leverage the ultra-efficient 787-9, which will seat 303 passengers, to grow capacity across its existing routes and enable expansion into North America.

The agreement was signed at the C5+1 Summit as the U.S. marks the 10th anniversary of the diplomatic platform.

"Boeing airplanes have been integral to Air Astana's operations from the beginning and we're proud the 787 Dreamliner will support Central Asia's growing importance in aviation," said Paul Righi, vice president of Boeing Commercial Sales for Eurasia and India. "Air Astana's decision to expand its fleet with the 787-9 aligns with its vision to boost operational capabilities and efficiency while elevating its service offerings."

The 787 Dreamliner is renowned for its fuel efficiency, advanced technology and superior passenger comfort, making it an ideal choice for long-haul operations. Air Astana will join the global operators that leverage the 787 Dreamliner family to fly about 500,000 passengers daily and connect the most countries of any widebody fleet.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

