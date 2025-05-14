AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN FORAN MINING CORPORATION

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN FORAN MINING CORPORATION

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has agreed to subscribe for 30,000,000 voting common shares ("Common Shares") of Foran Mining Corporation ("Foran") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of C$3.00 per Common Share for total consideration of C$90,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is expected to close in two tranches. The closing of each tranche remains subject to certain closing conditions, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and closing of the second tranche is also subject to approval by the shareholders of Foran. Closing of the first tranche is expected to occur on or about May 28, 2025 and the second tranche is expected to close as soon as practicable following receipt of shareholder approval.

Agnico Eagle currently owns 39,125,448 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. On closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle is expected to own 64,454,767 Common Shares, which will represent approximately 13.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis (assuming that Foran issues an additional 73,173,590 Common Shares in connection with the first tranche of the concurrent private placements). On closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, Agnico Eagle is expected to own 69,125,448 Common Shares, which will represent approximately 13.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis (assuming that Foran issues an additional 13,493,077 Common Shares in connection with the second tranche of the concurrent private placements).

Agnico Eagle and Foran are party to an investor rights agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the "Existing Agnico IRA"), pursuant to which Agnico Eagle is entitled to certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds, including: (a) the right to participate in certain equity financings by Foran to acquire up to the greater of: (i) 19.99% of the Common Shares being offered in the equity financing, or (ii) such number of Common Shares that would permit Agnico Eagle to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Foran; (b) the right to top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances by Foran in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Foran; and (c) the right to nominate one person to the board of directors of Foran.

On the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Existing Agnico IRA will be amended and restated in order to, among other things: (a) amend the participation and top-up rights to permit Agnico Eagle to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in Foran at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 19.99% ownership interest in Foran; and (b) amend the nomination right to permit Agnico Eagle to nominate an additional individual to the board of directors of Foran if the size of the board is increased to 10 or more directors.

In addition, Agnico Eagle is announcing a previously reported follow-on investment in Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut"). On September 28, 2023 , Agnico Eagle acquired an additional 2,197,300 common shares ("Azimut Shares") of Azimut at C$1.05 per Azimut Share (the "Share Purchases") for total consideration of C$2,307,165 from several sellers that participated in an offering of flow-through Azimut Shares undertaken by Azimut at such time (as more particularly described in Azimut's news release dated September 28, 2023 ). Prior to the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle owned 8,003,425 Azimut Shares, representing approximately 10.06% of the issued and outstanding Azimut Shares on a undiluted basis at such time. Following the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle owned 10,200,725 Azimut Shares, representing approximately 12% of the issued and outstanding Azimut Shares on a undiluted basis at such time.

Agnico Eagle is acquiring the Common Shares, and acquired the Azimut Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, Azimut Shares or other securities of Foran or Azimut, or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, Azimut Shares or other securities of Foran or Azimut it owns at such time.

Separate early warning reports in respect of the Foran investment and the Azimut investment will be filed by Agnico Eagle today. To obtain a copy of either early warning report, please contact:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7
Telephone: 416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. Foran's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1Y2. Azimut's head office is located at 110 De la Barre Street , Suite 224, Longueuil, Quebec J4K 1A3.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at May 14, 2025 . Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected closing of the Private Placement (including the expected closing date of each tranche), the ability to satisfy closing conditions in respect of the Private Place (including obtaining approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the shareholders of the Foran), Agnico Eagle's expected ownership interest in Foran upon closing of each tranche of the Private Placement, the expected number of securities to be issued in each tranche of the Private Placement and Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of Foran or Azimut in the future.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-additional-investment-in-foran-mining-corporation-302455954.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/14/c2855.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle Mines LimitedAEMNYSE:AEMGold Investing
AEM
The Conversation (0)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

Structural Monitoring Systems

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (“SMS” or “the Company”) (ASX: SMN) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. (“AEM”), has received full approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS) and Department of the Interior (DOI) for its revolutionary MTP136D Panel-Mount Forest Service Radio. This approval authorises its use in all federally regulated aerial firefighting agency and contractor aircraft across the United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

World-Leading Low-Carbon Credentials for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

A preliminary study into the potential carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia has shown that Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions will likely be significantly lower than incumbent processes that produce HPA, and on par or even much lower than emerging processes, in particular under a 100% renewable electrical energy development scenario (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Desoto Resources Limited

Acquisition of High-Grade Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory

Best intercept of 50m @ 1.55% TREO, incl. 12m @ 4.51% TREO (14.9% Nd/Pr)

DeSoto Resources Limited (ASX:DES) (“DES” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an acquisition within its exploration landholding in the Northern Territory. This acquisition encompasses a historical drilling dataset targeting Rare Earth Elements (REE).

Keep reading...Show less
Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland's Majority Owned AEM Farm Collaborates with Agro-Projects for Multi-Million-Dollar Mushroom Farm Expansion in Peterborough, Ontario

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce a significant step forward in its endeavor to revolutionize the mushroom industry. Its subsidiary, Acadian Exotic Mushrooms Ltd. ("AEM Farms"), has partnered with Agro-Projects Export Sp. z o.o. Sp.k. ("Agro-Projects"), a Polish firm renowned for its expertise in designing technologically advanced mushroom cultivation facilities. Together, they are embarking on a $5.5 million contract to construct an 85,000 square foot state-of-the-art vertical mushroom farm and composting facility in Peterborough, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a soil sampling survey completed during the 2023 field season has identified a new 1 km long gold-in-soil anomaly on the QV property, located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit which remains open for expansion (Figures 1 & 2). Soil sampling results range from trace up to a maximum of 496.7 ppb Au with associated anomalous tellurium. The new soil geochemical anomaly appears to be similar in character to the VG deposit and the Golden Saddle deposit which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These results form part of the Company's 2023 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of gold bars.

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk for a chance to strike it rich.

Today, gold's hold on us as a precious metal is no less powerful. Still used for jewelry and as a store of wealth, the metal also has a variety of modern industrial and electronic applications.

Even though gold seems to be everywhere, in reality it's a finite resource. Only 244,000 metric tons of gold have ever been mined, and two-thirds of that has been extracted since 1950. Comparing that amount to the more than 700 million metric tons of copper that have been pulled from the ground provides an idea of how precious a resource gold truly is.

Keep reading...Show less
Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Athena Reports Results From 2024 Prospecting Program at Excelsior Springs, Outlines New Targets, and Expands Land Package

Keep reading...Show less
Gold and silver bars stacked on a reflective black surface.

Gary Savage: Gold, Silver — Next Price Targets and Long-term Calls

Gary Savage, president of the Smart Money Tracker newsletter, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver prices, saying both metals could rise substantially higher.

He's calling for US$10,000 per ounce gold, while silver could hit US$500 per ounce in three to four years.

Keep reading...Show less
Ticker board with "great quarter" text and rising numbers in green and yellow.

Major Gold Miners Shine in Q1, Buoyed by Strong Gold Price Performance

After a robust first quarter for the gold-mining sector, a slew of the world’s largest gold producers delivered standout financial and operational results driven by the soaring gold price.

The yellow metal's price averaged US$2,860 per ounce during the quarter, up 38 percent from a year earlier, allowing the industry to capitalize on favorable macroeconomic conditions while positioning for sustainable growth.

Below is a breakdown of how a few major players fared in Q1 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Circular interior view of a particle accelerator, showcasing intricate machinery and lights.

Scientists at CERN Successfully Turn Lead into Gold — But Only for a Nanosecond

Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN have successfully transmuted lead into gold — not by alchemy, but by smashing heavy ions together at nearly the speed of light.

The process, confirmed by the ALICE collaboration and published in "Physical Review Journals," reveals that during Run 2 of the LHC (2015 to 2018), some 86 billion gold nuclei were produced via high-energy collisions between lead atoms.

While that amounts to just 29 trillionths of a gram, the feat marks the first time this rare transmutation process has been systematically measured and analyzed in a laboratory setting.

Keep reading...Show less
Great Divide Mining

Second LiDAR interpretation identifies additional compelling targets at GDM’s Devils Mountain Gold Project

Emerging gold producer and exploration companyGreat Divide Mining Ltd (the Company or GDM) (ASX:GDM), is pleased to announce the completion of a second LiDAR interpretation over EPM 26135 Kilkivan, Devil’s Mountain Gold Project, SE Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Allied Critical Metals Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Taranaki Project proceeds to next stage of NZ Fast-Track

Battery Metals Investing

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Tech Investing

Westport Publishes Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Copper Investing

Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Intersects ~46 Metre Quartz-Sulfide Vein in second Hole at Zone 3 Extension

×