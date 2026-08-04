Aether Global Innovations Provides an Update on Previously Announced Acquisition of Arion

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC August 4, 2026 TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a defense and security technology company, announces further to its news release dated April 2, 2026, it has entered into an amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") among the Company, 1401068 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco") and Arion Defence Inc. ("Arion") to amend the terms of its previously announced definitive agreement dated April 1, 2026 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Arion (the "Transaction").
Pursuant to the amendment, the outside date for completion of the Transaction has been extended to November 30, 2026 (from July 31, 2026) to provide the parties with additional time to complete the Transaction.
Except as described above, all other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain in full force and effect.
Please refer to the Company's press release dated April 2, 2026, for further details regarding the Transaction.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 466-4414
Susan Xu
Investor Relations
Forward‑Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated completion of the Transaction; the extended outside date for completion of the Transaction; the Company's business strategy and objectives; the Company's ability to execute its platform model; and the Company's ability to deliver its solutions to customers.
Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "designed", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "may", "might", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "positioned", "potential", "project", "propose", "scheduled", "seek", "should", "target", "will", "would", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the Transaction will be completed on the anticipated timeline; all conditions to closing the Transaction will be satisfied or waived; all required regulatory and shareholder approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; general economic conditions will remain stable; and the Company will be able to execute its business strategy as planned.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to: the Transaction may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; failure to satisfy one or more conditions to closing; the parties' inability to obtain the regulatory and shareholder approvals required to complete the Transaction; unexpected costs, liabilities or delays arising in connection with the Transaction; the possibility that due diligence may identify issues that were not previously identified; the inability to successfully integrate the businesses of the Company and Arion following completion of the Transaction; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; changes in general economic conditions and capital markets; industry trends; competitive factors; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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