Aether Global Innovations Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - May 6, 2026 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company") today announced that further to, its news releases dated April 1, 2026, and April 15, 2026, the British Columbia Securities Commission has revoked the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") previously issued on March 31, 2026, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.
The MCTO was originally issued in connection with a delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended November 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company confirms that it has now filed the Annual Filings, together with interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the three months ended February 28, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Company's filings are available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 466-4414
Susan Xu
Investor Relations
aetherIR@allianceadvisors.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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