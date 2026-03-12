Aether Global Innovations Announces Extension of Warrants and Engagement of Alliance Advisors IR

Aether Global Innovations Announces Extension of Warrants and Engagement of Alliance Advisors IR

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC March 12, 2026 - TheNewswire Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,358,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Prior Warrants") issued under a previous non-brokered private placement completed on March 27, 2023 (720,000 Prior Warrants) and March 30, 2023 (2,648,000 Prior Warrants) currently exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share.

The Prior Warrants issued on March 27, 2023 are currently set to expire on March 27, 2026 and the Prior Warrants issued on March 30, 2023 are currently set to expire on March 30, 2026. The Company has applied to extend the expiry dates by one year to March 27, 2027 and March 30, 2027, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). All other terms and conditions of the Prior Warrants will remain unchanged.

Aether believes the proposed extension provides warrant holders with flexibility and supports the Company's capital structure as it advances strategic initiatives, including the pending acquisition of Arion Defense Inc. and the commercialization of its integrated defense and security technology platform.

Additional Corporate Update

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement dated March 1, 2026 with Alliance Advisors Canada Corp., doing business as Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR"), to support the Company's communications and investor outreach efforts in North America (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the engagement is for an initial period of twelve months for a fee of C$15,000 per month for investor relations and communications services (the "Services"). The Services will include developing and managing investor relations, public relations/media, social media and stakeholder relations. Prior to March 31, 2027, either party can terminate the Agreement with a 60-day prior written notice, before the Agreement auto-renews. Alliance Advisors IR and its employees are arm's length to the Company. Alliance Advisors IR and its employees have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and have no intention or right to acquire such an interest. In addition, no securities of the Company will be issued as compensation. The Agreement is subject to Exchange approval.

For further inquiries, the contact details for Alliance Advisors are as follows: Alyssa Barry, President, 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, abarry@allianceadvisors.com, 1-833-947-5227.

About Alliance Advisors

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit allianceadvisors.com.

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Unrau

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 466-4414

 

Susan Xu

Investor Relations

aetherIR@allianceadvisors.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the proposed extension of the Prior Warrants and Exchange approval thereof; the engagement of Alliance Advisors IR and the anticipated benefits thereof; the Agreement and Exchange approval thereof; and the Company's strategic plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: that the Exchange may not approve the proposed warrant extension; that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of the Alliance Advisors IR engagement; the Exchange may not approve the Agreement; general market and economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

