Aether Global Innovations Announces Canadian Agency Agreement With Uavionics

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. February 5, 2026 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (the "Company" or "Aether"), a Canadian unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") and counter‑UAV services and technology company, announces that it has entered into a Canadian agency agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2026 with UAVionics Technologies Sp. z o. o. ("UAVionics"), a Poland-based UAV manufacturer and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ("ISR") solutions provider.
Pursuant to the Agreement, UAVionics has appointed Aether as its representative for the distribution, marketing and promotion of UAVionics' UAV platforms, related systems and services (the "Products") within Canada. The Agreement also provides Aether with the ability, subject to UAVionics' prior review and approval, to introduce UAVionics' products to select international customers originated by Aether.
During an initial six‑month period, Aether will act as UAVionics' representative in Canada on a non‑exclusive basis. Following this initial period, the appointment may become exclusive provided that Aether satisfies certain defined performance criteria as set out in the Agreement. The Agreement has an initial one‑year term and may be renewed by mutual agreement for up to five additional one‑year periods.
The Products include UAVionics' current and future UAV platforms and related components, including:
Inspector– multirotor ISR UAV
Tiguar– fixedwing ISR UAV, and
Tiguar XL– extralarge fixedwing ISR UAV
as well as associated spares, parts and future customized platforms as they are commercially released.
Under the Agreement, Aether is entitled to commissions on sales generated through registered leads introduced by Aether and accepted by UAVionics, calculated based on agreed pricing structures and gross margin parameters to be set by UAVionics. UAVionics will retain responsibility for manufacturing, product warranties and fulfillment, while Aether will focus on business development, market access and customer engagement across Canadian defense, security, public‑sector and commercial markets.
Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer of Aether, commented:
"This Agreement strengthens Aether's position as a trusted market‑entry partner for advanced UAV platforms. UAVionics brings proven ISR systems that align well with Canadian defense, security and critical‑infrastructure requirements. We look forward to building demand for these platforms in Canada and, where approved, supporting select international opportunities."
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. is a Canadian unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") and counter‑UAV services and technology company focused on integrating and deploying bespoke technologies crafted to meet customer specifications.
UAVionics is a UAV technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and deployment of fixed‑wing and multi‑rotor ISR platforms. The Company delivers mission‑ready aerial intelligence solutions for defense, security, environmental monitoring and commercial applications.
ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 466-4414
This news release contains "forward‑looking statements" and "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‑looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, the Company's ability to introduce the Products to select international customers originated by the Company, the Company's satisfaction of the performance criteria required to obtain exclusivity under the Agreement and expected market opportunities in Canada and internationally.
Forward‑looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully develop and maintain commercial relationships, UAVionics' ability to manufacture and deliver the Products in a timely manner, customer demand for the Products, the parties' ability to successfully perform their respective obligations under the Agreement, market conditions, regulatory environments, customer procurement timelines, manufacturing capacity and partner performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in market demand, competitive pressures, regulatory or export‑control constraints, delays in customer purchasing decisions, and the risk that performance criteria for exclusivity may not be achieved.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. Aether undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward‑looking statements except as required by applicable law.
