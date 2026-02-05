Aether Global Innovations Announces Canadian Agency Agreement With Uavionics

Aether Global Innovations Announces Canadian Agency Agreement With Uavionics

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. February 5, 2026 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) (the "Company" or "Aether"), a Canadian unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") and counter‑UAV services and technology company, announces that it has entered into a Canadian agency agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2026 with UAVionics Technologies Sp. z o. o. ("UAVionics"), a Poland-based UAV manufacturer and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ("ISR") solutions provider.

Pursuant to the Agreement, UAVionics has appointed Aether as its representative for the distribution, marketing and promotion of UAVionics' UAV platforms, related systems and services (the "Products") within Canada. The Agreement also provides Aether with the ability, subject to UAVionics' prior review and approval, to introduce UAVionics' products to select international customers originated by Aether.

During an initial sixmonth period, Aether will act as UAVionics' representative in Canada on a nonexclusive basis. Following this initial period, the appointment may become exclusive provided that Aether satisfies certain defined performance criteria as set out in the Agreement. The Agreement has an initial oneyear term and may be renewed by mutual agreement for up to five additional oneyear periods.

The Products include UAVionics' current and future UAV platforms and related components, including:

  • Inspector– multirotor ISR UAV 

  • Tiguar– fixedwing ISR UAV, and 

  • Tiguar XL– extralarge fixedwing ISR UAV 

as well as associated spares, parts and future customized platforms as they are commercially released.

Under the Agreement, Aether is entitled to commissions on sales generated through registered leads introduced by Aether and accepted by UAVionics, calculated based on agreed pricing structures and gross margin parameters to be set by UAVionics. UAVionics will retain responsibility for manufacturing, product warranties and fulfillment, while Aether will focus on business development, market access and customer engagement across Canadian defense, security, publicsector and commercial markets.

Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer of Aether, commented:

"This Agreement strengthens Aether's position as a trusted marketentry partner for advanced UAV platforms. UAVionics brings proven ISR systems that align well with Canadian defense, security and criticalinfrastructure requirements. We look forward to building demand for these platforms in Canada and, where approved, supporting select international opportunities."

About Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. is a Canadian unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") and counterUAV services and technology company focused on integrating and deploying bespoke technologies crafted to meet customer specifications.

About UAVionics

UAVionics is a UAV technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and deployment of fixedwing and multirotor ISR platforms. The Company delivers missionready aerial intelligence solutions for defense, security, environmental monitoring and commercial applications.

ON BEHALF OF THE AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Unrau

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 466-4414

 

ForwardLooking Statements

This news release contains "forwardlooking statements" and "forwardlooking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forwardlooking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the Agreement, the Company's ability to introduce the Products to select international customers originated by the Company, the Company's satisfaction of the performance criteria required to obtain exclusivity under the Agreement and expected market opportunities in Canada and internationally.

Forwardlooking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully develop and maintain commercial relationships, UAVionics' ability to manufacture and deliver the Products in a timely manner, customer demand for the Products, the parties' ability to successfully perform their respective obligations under the Agreement, market conditions, regulatory environments, customer procurement timelines, manufacturing capacity and partner performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including changes in market demand, competitive pressures, regulatory or exportcontrol constraints, delays in customer purchasing decisions, and the risk that performance criteria for exclusivity may not be achieved.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements. Aether undertakes no obligation to update or revise forwardlooking statements except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

aether-global-innovationsaeth-cccse-aethemerging-tech-investing
AETH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Aether Global Innovations (CSE:AETH)

Aether Global Innovations

Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Colorful financial chart with trends, showing candles and moving averages on a dark background.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Tumble on Intel's Guidance Gap

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Signs Non-Binding LOI for SATCOM Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI,OTC:SYAIF) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated January 12, 2026, with CX1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

LCO2 Tank FEED Achieves Key Milestones

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Latest Intercepts Confirm Continuity Across Drill Program

LCO2 Tank FEED Achieves Key Milestones

copper-investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Solstice Minerals Soars on Strong Copper Drilling Results

gold-investing

Experts: Gold's Fundamentals Intact, Price Could Hit US$7,000 in 2026

base-metals-investing

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

rare-earth-investing

Brazil's Serra Verde Offers US Minority Stake in Expanded DFC Loan Deal

gold-investing

Barrick Advances North American Gold Spinoff After Record 2025 Results