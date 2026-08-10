Aether Announces Completion Of Debt Settlement

Aether Announces Completion Of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 10, 2026 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH,OTC:AETHF)  (Frankfurt: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company"), a leader in drone management and automation, announces that, further to its news release dated October 20, 2025, it has issued 39,375 common shares to an arm's-length creditor at a deemed price of $0.24 per share in full settlement of outstanding indebtedness of $9,450.

The settlement was intended to form part of the Company's October 2025 debt settlement closing but was not completed at that time due to an administrative oversight. The Company has now completed the settlement by issuing the common shares. No shares other than the 39,375 common shares described above were issued in connection with this settlement.

The common shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Aether

Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers.

For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Richard Unrau, CEO

(604) 428-7050

 

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the debt settlement and related regulatory matters. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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