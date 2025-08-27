Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Download the PDF here.

BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Developing High-Grade Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
Time: 11:30AM AEST / 9:30AM AWST

Registration:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/66GZ5R65

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we highly encourage attendees to submit questions beforehand via chloe@janemorganmanagement.com.au

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6Y66N7



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Basin Energy Ltd Acquires Extensive Uranium and Rare Earth Portfolio

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of NeoDys Limited ("NeoDys"), a privately held critical minerals explorer with a dominant landholding in the Mount Isa region of northwest Queensland.

Key Highlights

- Binding agreement to acquire the largest prospective uranium and rare earth packages in Queensland, adjacent to Paladin Energy Limited's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla uranium deposit and Red Metal Limited's (ASX:RDM) Sybella rare earth discovery [1*]

- Early stage exploration supports three distinct, drill-ready exploration models, each amenable to low-cost shallow drilling:

o AEM geophysical survey previously reported identified extensive paleochannel network adjacent to the Sybella uranium "hot" granite.

o Significant hard rock granite rare earth element potential, analogous to Red Metal's Sybella discovery. Recent auger drill sampling returned numerous significant results including 5 m @ 1,951 ppm TREO with 578 ppm Nd+Pr oxide, incl. 3 m @ 705 ppm Nd+Pr oxide.

o District-scale sediment-hosted ionic clay rare earth potential with $150,000 Queensland Government funding in place to fastrack drilling. Soil sampling completed with numerous samped returning >600 ppm TREO with a maximum of 653 ppm TREO.

- Additional Valhalla-style uranium targets with multiple untested radiometric anomalies, in proximity to Valhalla, Skal and Odin deposits which host a combined 116 Mlbs U3O8 [2*]

- The Company has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $1.25 million at $0.025 per share, representing a 9% premium to 20 day VWAP.

- With the oversubscribed placement along with the Queensland grant, Basin Energy is fully funded to test these drill-ready high priority targets, enabling the Company to fast-track multiple uranium and rare earth drill programs.

- Detailed targeting and drill planning is underway with exploration planned to commence in Q4 2025 to test shallow, high priority targets via aircore and reverse circulation drilling.

Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse commented:

"This acquisition propels Basin into Australia's uranium and rare earth exploration landscape. These projects deliver exceptional geology, strategic scale and compelling upside across two of the most critical mineral sectors of the energy transition. With drill-ready targets and a low-cost structure, this portfolio is primed to deliver value for shareholders. Over the next 6 months, Basin Energy will be drilling the first holes on three district-scale opportunities for uranium and rare earth deposits in Northwest Queensland.

The Company is delighted with the strong interest in the capital raising. On behalf of the Board, I welcome our new shareholders, and thank existing shareholders for their continued support at an exciting time of development for the Company. We will be holding a webinar to walk through the projects on 28th August and encourage people to log in and learn more about this opportunity."

Overview

This acquisition provides Basin with a commanding position over one of Australia's emerging and underexplored provinces for uranium and rare earth elements ("REE"), leveraging the recent Sybella rare earth discovery by Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM) and the prospectivity of the adjacent Barkly Tableland.

Basin now holds 5,958 km2 of exploration tenure in the Mount Isa district of northwest Queensland. The projects provide compelling walk-up drill targets that can be rapidly and cost-effectively tested using air core and reverse circulation (RC) drilling. NeoDys have an existing Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative funding agreement for $150,000, available for Basin to support upcoming drilling programs.

The drill-ready, district scale targets include:

- Paleochannel roll front uranium (1*)

- Sediment and ionic clay hosted rare earth elements (2*)

- Hard rock, granite hosted rare earth elements (3*)

In addition to these three district-scale targets, the project area contains multiple shear-hosted Valhallastyle uranium targets defined for immediate assessment.

The primary model is based on mineralisation sourced from the various granites of the Sybella Batholith ("the Sybella"), a large north-south trending igneous body containing zones enriched in rare earth elements. This includes the Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Sybella Discovery with a recent JORC inferred resource estimate of 4.795 Bt at 302 ppm NdPr, 28 ppm DyTb (200 ppm NdPr cut-off) or 209 Mt at 377 ppm NdPr, 34 ppm DyTb (360 ppm NdPr cut-off) [1*]. The Sybella granites are also uranium rich, potentially being the source of Paladin Energy's (ASX:PDN) Valhalla deposits[2*] .

Terms of the Share Placement

The Company has received firm commitments to raise $1.25 million, by way of a two-tranche share placement ("Placement") of 50 million shares at an issue price of $0.025 per share. The Placement price represents the Company's last market close price, and a 9.1% premium to the 20-day VWAP.

Tranche two will be subject to a general meeting, to be called shortly and expected in early October.

The offer was significantly oversubscribed, with proceeds to be allocated as follows:

- Air core drilling on the Barkly Tablelands uranium and REE targets

- RC drilling at the Newmans Bore granite-hosted REE target

- Mapping and sampling of the West Valhalla Radiometric targets

- General working capital.

The Placement was managed internally and was not subject to broker fees.

To view the full announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3833C16P



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Graph with rising red line next to stylized cooling towers emitting digital particles.

Kazatomprom Cuts 2026 Uranium Output as Market Tightens, Demand Seen Rising

Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium giant, said it will scale back production in 2026, noting that current supply and demand dynamics do not justify a return to full capacity even as long-term prices hold firm.

The company, which accounts for more than one-fifth of the world’s primary uranium output, said in an August 22 release that it expects to lower production by roughly 10 percent next year compared to earlier targets.

It will reduce its nominal output level from 32,777 metric tons of U3O8 to 29,697 metric tons.

Map pinpointing Uranium City near Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada, with a red pushpin.

Guide to Uranium Mining in Canada

Uranium mining in Canada accounts for 13 percent of global output, making the Great White North the second largest producer of uranium in the world, behind only Kazakhstan.

Canada hosts 9 percent of the world’s uranium resources and is home to the biggest deposits of high-grade uranium. Their grades of up to 20 percent uranium are 100 times greater than the global average.

Canadian uranium deposits are found mainly in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Québec, as well as the territory of Nunavut. Of these, Saskatchewan leads the country in both uranium exploration and production.

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Download the PDF here.

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,400,000, through the issuance of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.065 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from closing of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less
U.S. flag waving in front of a neoclassical building facade.

Uranium Energy’s Sweetwater Project Fast-Tracked Under Trump Initiative

In the latest show of federal support for domestic uranium production, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sweetwater uranium complex in Wyoming has been designated for expedited permitting under the Trump administration’s FAST-41 initiative.

The designation, announced August 5, places Sweetwater on the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 dashboard, a move that aims to accelerate environmental reviews and interagency approvals under a framework established by the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag next to uranium ore.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2025

The uranium market stumbled into Q2 after the spot price dipped to an 18 month low of US$63.50 per pound in March amid abundant secondary supply and cautious utility contracting.

By June, however, prices had rebounded into the US$70 range on renewed US policy support and heightened geopolitical tensions. While the spot market remains volatile, long-term prices have held steady at US$80 level.

Yet utility demand still lags. Just 25 million pounds had been contracted as of mid-year, putting 2025 on track to fall well short of the 160 million pounds booked in 2023.

Latest News

