ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its project operator GeoXplor Corporation has received a Decision Letter of approval under an amended "Notice of Intent to Drill" ("NOI") from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Tonopah field office Nevada, for ACME's upcoming Phase 2 drill program at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

ACME is in the final stages of completing the preparatory work required to commence drilling operations including securing drilling and hydrogeological services, as well as additional permits required. A US$63,144 bond is in the process of being put in place with the BLM to cover reclamation of up to 2.2 acres of permitted disturbance. ACME anticipates its Phase 2 lithium brine drill program will commence in 30 to 45 days.

Based on prior Clayton Valley drilling experience intercepting a high-flow brine horizon marking the gravel/bedrock contact, ACME's team is particularly focussed on advancing drilling to test this highly prospective brine zone. ACME's Clayton Valley, Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silver Peak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966. Located in one of the best resource jurisdictions in the world, Clayton Valley is the only lithium producing region in the United States.

ACME is well funded by strategic investors and positioned to complete its exploration and development objectives thru the near term with the goal of providing a domestic supply of lithium to the US and Canadian markets.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, and at Shatford Lakes, Birse Lake, and Cat-Euclid in southeastern Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143246

ACME Lithium Inc Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

ACME Lithium Signs Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation in Southeastern Manitoba, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with Sagkeeng First Nation to develop a positive relationship that promotes mutual respect, cooperation, and ongoing communication around mineral exploration activities conducted by the Company within Sagkeeng Traditional Territory.

"ACME acknowledges and respects the rights and values of the Sagkeeng First Nation, and we are committed to building an open and transparent relationship founded on regular dialogue. We look forward to working together over the years ahead," says Company CEO Steve Hanson.

ACME Lithium Provides Clayton Valley Drill Program Update

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has filed permitting documentation for an expanded Phase 2 drill program with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for ACME's Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. In addition, ACME has secured Harris Exploration for drilling services.

ACME's current and ongoing program at Clayton Valley is operated by GeoXplor Corp., one of the industry's early leaders in lithium exploration and development in Nevada and their long-standing team of technical contractors. Upon approval and receipt of permits, ACME is targeting to drill its Clayton Valley Lithium project in late Q4 2022 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

ACME Lithium Inc Announces Participation in The ThinkEquity Conference

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF), a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Stephen Hanson, CEO will be presenting at 9:30 AM ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the ACME Lithium Inc management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Infinity Stone Engages with LGC Standards for Pegmatite Bulk Sample Processing

Infinity Stone Engages with LGC Standards for Pegmatite Bulk Sample Processing

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone will provide LGC Standards with 150kg bulk sample of pegmatite material from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project, near Mont-Laurier, Quebec
  • Bulk sample will be shipped to LGC Standards for testing and processing into a Certified Reference Material (CRM)
  • Infinity Stone has sent multiple samples from the Project for assay recently and is currently active on the property with an expanded exploration program

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company", "ISV" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged with LGC Standards to process a 150 kilogram bulk sample from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project (the "Project") which covers 9,423 hectares near Mont Laurier, Quebec, into Certified Reference Material ("CRM"). CRMs are used as reference samples by labs globally as standards for calibration of assay and testing equipment. LGC Standards intends to produce a homogenous batch of a Lithium Ore CRM from the Infinity Stone 150kg bulk sample.

LithiumBank Announces First Known Canada-Based Indicated Lithium Brine Resource Estimate at Boardwalk, Alberta

LithiumBank Announces First Known Canada-Based Indicated Lithium Brine Resource Estimate at Boardwalk, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates ("MREs") of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mgL and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mgL lithium, from the Company's 100% owned ‘Boardwalk' Lithium Brine Project, located in west-central Alberta (formerly defined as ‘Sturgeon Lake').

LithiumBank CEO, Rob Shewchuk commented, "This Mineral Resource Estimate update represents an historic achievement as it is the first lithium brine project in Canada where there is enough historical oil and gas well entry points, brine assaying and hydrogeological work to confidently classify a portion of the Lithium Resource as Indicated, in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (2014). This is a milestone achievement in the development of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project as an Indicated Resource is the minimum requirement to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support advanced studies, such as a Pre-Feasibility Study, that can serve as the basis for potential future development of this world-class project."

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 3,680 G/T Silver over 1.01 Meters and 1.34% Cobalt over 0.47 Meters at Castle East

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 3,680 G/T Silver over 1.01 Meters and 1.34% Cobalt over 0.47 Meters at Castle East

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The assay results are a further update from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year.

Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 3,680 g/t Silver over 1.01 Meters and 1.34% Cobalt over 0.47 Meters at Castle East

The assay results are a further update from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces additional assay results from its 60,000m drill program at Castle East completed earlier this year including intercepts up to 3,680.00 gt silver over 1.01m and 1.34% cobalt over 0.47 meters.

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR LITHIUM OFFTAKE WITH RICHLINK CAPITAL PTY LTD.

 Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a letter of intent (the " LOI ") with Richlink Capital Pty Ltd. (" Richlink "), an investment bank servicing international institutions in the lithium markets. The LOI outlines the potential for the Company to supply up to 20,000 tonnes of lithium chloride annually to two of Richlink's clients from potential future production at the Company's Incahuasi Salar and Pocitos 2 Salar lithium brine projects in Salta province, Argentina.

The LOI contemplates that Richlink's clients would contract to purchase a minimum of 10,000 tonnes of lithium chloride of potential future production on a free on board basis from the port in Antofagasta, Chile. The current benchmark price quoted by Trading Economics is 577,500 yuan or USD equivalent $80375.78 per tonne as at November 4, 2022.

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on November 8, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

