Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in strategic Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining conferences on September and October

Asian Metals - 13th Rare Earth Summit

On September 23, the Company will be participating in the Asian Metals 13th Rare Earth Summit in Hangzhou, China. Ramon Barua, CEO, will be giving the opening remarks of the event as well as presenting the recent developments of the Penco Module (defined below), the Company's heavy rare earths development project located in Chile.

For additional information please visit the following link:

https://www.asianmetal.com/Events_2022/2022RES/Index_2022RES_en.asp

Rare Earths Industry Association ("REIA") - 2022 Annual Conference

On October 5 and 6, the Company will be attending the REIA 2022 Annual Conference in Hanau, Germany. The conference is intended to improve the collaboration between the rare earths industry, its industrial customers, research institutions and governments to ensure these materials deliver on their incredible potential to decarbonize energy and transportation. Major downstream OEMs and Tier 1s such as BMW, Stellantis, Mercedes, Porsche, Polestar, ZF, Valeo, PSA, Mahle, Bosch, Brose, Shaeffler, Nidec, Grundfos, Danfoss, BASF, among other, will be participating as speakers, panelists, and attendees.

Rodrigo Ceballos, General Manger and President, and Francois Motte, CFO, will be available in-person for meetings throughout the conference to discuss potential business opportunities as well as Aclara's plans for the Penco Module. Aclara will have a spotlight to pitch the Penco Module unique value proposition.

For additional information please visit the following link:

https://www.global-reia.org/conference-2022/

Metal Events Limited - 18th International Rare Earths Conference

On October 18, the Company will be attending the Metal Events 18th International Rare Earths Conference in Las Vegas, USA. Ramon Barua, CEO, and Francois Motte, CFO, will be available in-person for meetings throughout the conference to discuss potential business opportunities.

For additional information please visit the following link:

https://metalevents.com/events/18th-international-rare-earths-conference-2

MIT - Sustainability Mining & Energy Conference

On October 18, the Company will be also attending the MIT - Sustainability Mining & Energy Conference in Santiago, Chile. The conference is intended to discuss the roles that climate change, biodiversity loss, water scarcity, and other critical environmental challenges will play in global, national, regional, and urban markets. This conference will highlight the MIT knowledge and expertise on sustainable mining and the clean energy transition.

The Company will be presenting the Aclara's environmental and social unique value proposition as part of the fight against the climate change. Rodrigo Ceballos, General Manger and President, and Fernando Illanes, Public Affairs Manager, will be available in-person for meetings throughout the conference to discuss Aclara's plans for the Penco Module in Chile.

For additional information please visit the following link:

https://mitsloanlatam.cl/

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to advancing the exploration and development of the Penco Module, the exploration of potential new modules and the completion of a feasibility study on the Penco Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectuses each dated December 2, 2021 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results coulddiffer materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

