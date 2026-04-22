Accuray to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

Accuray to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended March 31, 2026, during a conference call hosted by company management at 1:30 p.m. PT4:30 p.m. ET on May 6, 2026.

The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-833-316-0563 (USA) or 1-412-317-5747 (international). In addition, a dial-up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 1-855-669-9658 (USA) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), conference ID: 4178502.

A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.accuray.com. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

About Accuray
Accuray is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact
Steve Monroe
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis, Accuray
Investor.relations@accuray.com

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SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

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