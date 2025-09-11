Accuray to Host Analyst Event at the American Society of Radiation Oncology Meeting on September 29, 2025

Accuray to Host Analyst Event at the American Society of Radiation Oncology Meeting on September 29, 2025

Event Will Feature Global KOLs Sharing Their Perspectives on the Role of Adaptive Radiotherapy in Radiation Medicine

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that the company will host a discussion with analysts and investors on Monday, September 29, 2025 in conjunction with the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in San Francisco, California . The event will take place in person at the ASTRO meeting and on a virtual platform, with presentations beginning at 1:30 pm PT ( 4:30 pm ET ).

Analysts participating in the event will have a unique opportunity to hear first-hand from global thought leaders who will share their perspectives on the role of adaptive radiotherapy in radiation medicine. Topics include:

  • The Adaptive Radiotherapy Spectrum & Programmatic Vision
  • Integration of Adaptive Radiotherapy into Practice & Workflow Realities
  • Motion Management & Imaging Leadership: The Global Perspective

Both in-person and virtual guests must register in advance to participate in the Accuray meeting. Please RSVP here by September 25, 2025 .

About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases – while making commonly treatable cases even easier – to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin , with facilities worldwide.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel , CFA
Investor Relations, ICR Healthcare
+1 (443) 450-4191
aman.patel@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
bkaplan@accuray.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-host-analyst-event-at-the-american-society-of-radiation-oncology-meeting-on-september-29-2025-302554133.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

