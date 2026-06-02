Accenture to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture Schedules Third-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 18, 2026, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. An earnings news release will be issued before the call.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602109813/en/
To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 7609661 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at accenture.com . A replay will be available on this website following the call.
About Accenture
Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $70 billion in FY25 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260602109813/en/
Cliff Angelo
Accenture Media Relations
+1 512 732 5659
cliff.angelo@accenture.com
Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com