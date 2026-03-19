Accenture Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Accenture delivers record new bookings, revenues at the top of the company's guided range, strong profitability and robust free cash flow; Company now expects full-year fiscal 2026 revenue growth to be 3% to 5% in local currency

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended February 28, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319857314/en/

All comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2025, unless noted otherwise.

Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet
"We delivered record second quarter bookings of $22.1 billion, including a record 41 clients with quarterly bookings greater than $100 million, with revenues at the top of our guided range, while continuing to take significant share in a competitive market. We're accelerating our critical work with clients to scale advanced AI across their enterprise, and we're seeing strong AI-driven growth. Our new strategic acquisitions will further strengthen our capabilities and expand our scale to help clients create value and achieve AI-based transformation. With our deep client relationships, industry and process expertise, leading and emerging ecosystem partnerships, and unmatched execution strength, we are uniquely positioned to help clients reinvent and capture the significant opportunities ahead."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Key Metrics

  • New bookings of $22.1 billion, an increase of 6% in U.S. dollars and 1% in local currency
  • Revenues of $18.0 billion, an increase of 8% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency
  • Operating margin of 13.8%, an expansion of 30 basis points
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.93, a 4% increase
  • Free cash flow of $3.7 billion
  • Total cash returned to shareholders of $2.7 billion, reflecting $1.7 billion in repurchases or redemptions of 6.8 million shares, and cash dividend payments of $1.0 billion, or $1.63 per share, a 10% increase

Fiscal 2026 Business Outlook Highlights

  • Company now expects full-year revenue growth to be 3% to 5% in local currency. Excluding an estimated 1% impact from its U.S. federal business, company now expects revenue growth to be 4% to 6% in local currency
  • Now expects full-year GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.25 to $13.50, a 9% to 11% increase; now expects full-year adjusted 1 earnings per share to be in the range of $13.65 to $13.90, a 6% to 8% increase
  • Raises full-year free cash flow expectation to be in the range of $10.8 billion to $11.5 billion

1 Adjusted financial measures presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude business optimization costs recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 as further described in this release.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 (877) 883-0383 [+1 (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 7353716 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at Accenture.com. A replay will be available on this website following the call.

About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .

Rachel Frey
Accenture Media Relations
+1 917 452 4421
rachel.frey@accenture.com

Alexia Quadrani
Accenture Investor Relations
+1 917 452 8542
alexia.quadrani@accenture.com

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