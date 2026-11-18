Accenture Song's annual Life Trends report, now in its 20th year, identifies five global macro trends showing how the fluid, everyday reality of human choices is reshaping business and challenging brands
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today launched its 20 th annual Life Trends 2027 report, finding that in the age of AI people are embracing technological and scientific progress while resisting the loss of control that can come with it.
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Accenture today launched its 20th annual Life Trends 2027 report, finding that in the age of AI people are embracing technological and scientific progress while resisting the loss of control that can come with it.
Consumers are exercising agency by using AI to search, create, and earn, but recoil from the synthetic sameness of digital experiences. They want medicine to help them live longer but are exhausted by the pressure to optimize every part of life. They value global convenience but increasingly expect companies to prove their worth locally. These are not inconsistencies but are expressions of the same demand: People want progress, but on their terms.
"If the internet made distribution instant, AI makes creation infinite. As this creates more things than can be possibly experienced, originality and quality will separate what's worthy of attention," said Nick Law, creative strategy and experience lead at Accenture Song. "The opportunity for brands is to use AI to power the "how" while talented humans determine the "why" with focused strategy and creative discernment."
Based on a survey of more than 28,000 people across 26 countries, approximately 100 in-depth consumer interviews and local insights from more than 40 teams worldwide, the report identifies five trends reshaping consumer behavior and challenging businesses to rethink how they create relevance and growth.
- People seeking people : Content on the internet is becoming easier for machines to produce and harder for people to enjoy. Fifty percent of consumers globally say their feeds are becoming irrelevant, while 60% of people ages 18 to 24 say brands that use AI for content or advertising look lazy, careless and cheap. In response, people are looking for experiences that signal human effort and presence: distinctive voices, direct creator relationships, smaller communities, and time together offline. AI still has a place, but people want to choose that place. In an increasingly uncanny digital world of synthetic content, human presence is the ultimate signal of trust, making authentic connections more valuable than ever.
- Reclaiming local : Global reach no longer guarantees local acceptance. Sixty-three percent of consumers say companies should earn the right to operate by creating local jobs. Decades of frictionless globalization pursuits are unraveling as nations, companies, and individuals actively renegotiate control of local far beyond simple consumer preferences. The scrutiny is extending to technology infrastructure, as communities question what data centers and other systems take in land, water, energy and data, and what they give in return. Local relevance is now a corporate strategy beyond simply the final mile of an invisible e-commerce system and is being built on proximity, reciprocity, and trust.
- System override : Medicine is beginning to change not only how people manage illness, but what they believe their bodies can overcome. Seventy percent of consumers are more hopeful than ever that the health issues they care about most will be solved in their lifetime. Social proof is accelerating demand: 58% of people who know several others using weight-loss medication are open to trying it themselves, compared with 28% of those who know no one using it. As treatments begin to influence appetite, cravings and other drivers of behavior, their effects will not stop at healthcare but impact demand across food, retail, advertising, wellness and insurance.
- Build it yourself : For many, one job, one skill and one source of income no longer feel secure enough. In the past year, 67% of consumers globally say they have made money beyond their main job. Over the next 12 months, 45% plan to learn a practical or manual skill to make money. People are already using platforms for income stacking, but now AI has been added as a powerful tool to widen what people believe they can do without formal training or institutional support: 15% have already used it to create a product or service to sell. As a new class of resourceful individuals actively break through friction to build their own solutions, forward-thinking businesses must determine how to empower this maker mindset rather than be bypassed by it.
- Wellness burnout: No longer limited to basic health, wellness now spans every facet of life —from finance to relationships—bringing new metrics, protocols, and standards of failure to everyday living. Globally, 83% of people follow some form of health improvement or optimization routine, yet more than half find the effort exhausting. Forty-five percent swing between pushing themselves too hard and giving up completely. Online culture is raising the pressure, with mentions of terms such as "sleepmaxxing," "looksmaxxing" and "moneymaxxing" rising 270% over the past year. The pursuit of wellness has become a lot of additional work. For many, it now feels like another performance review. Brands built on reminders of personal inadequacy risk wearing out the people they depend on.
"While technological acceleration is reshaping how businesses operate, consumer behavior holds equal weight in defining where they are headed," said Ndidi Oteh, chief executive officer at Accenture Song. "These emerging behaviors are a vital counterweight and the ultimate compass for organizations trying to find relevance and prioritize what matters. When brands truly listen to how people are navigating choice, reclaiming place, and demanding real agency, they stop chasing short-term noise and start building deep, lasting value for the customer."
To read this year's Accenture Life Trends 2027 report, visit accenture.com/LifeTrends2027 .
Research Methodology
The findings in this report draw on local behavioral research from more than 40 Accenture Song teams of designers, researchers, anthropologists and other specialists worldwide, combined with interviews with senior leaders and subject matter experts to shape the trends. We then conducted in-depth interviews with about 100 people across 11 countries; an online survey of 28,000 people across 26 countries to measure the prevalence and magnitude of each trend; netnographic analysis of public online discourse; and interviews with executives from major companies to test the trends and understand how organizations are responding.
About Accenture
Accenture is a business reinvention and technology company. Our ambition is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Our approximately 814,000 people bring deep insights across industries and functions, with capabilities spanning strategy, process, operating model, change management, talent, data, technology and AI. We deliver this expertise through consulting, managed services, proprietary assets and platforms, and increasingly, software. We bring innovation and new solutions informed by our experience across industries, enabling us to apply relevant insights, capabilities and leading practices from adjacent sectors to address emerging business challenges and opportunities. We serve more than 9,000 clients and generated revenues of approximately $74 billion in fiscal year 2026. Visit us at accenture.com .
Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.
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Helen Kim
Accenture
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helen.kim@accenture.com
Jessica Bayat
Accenture
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jessica.m.bayat@accenture.com